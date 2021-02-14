Update on Naby Keita's return from injury

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita has returned to training but will not be ready to feature in the Champions League clash with RB Leipzig on Tuesday night.

The Guinea international has been out since December's 7-0 thrashing of Crystal Palace and has struggled to shake off injuries generally during his time at Anfield, featuring a total of 71 times across three seasons.

Ahead of the first leg of the last 16 tie with Bundesliga outfit Leipzig, Klopp revealed Keita will stay in England and train rather than travel to face his former side.

He said, as quoted by Liverpool's website: “Naby is no longer injured but he’s not fit yet.

“He was in training yesterday but it’s not sufficient yet. We will be away for two days and he will be in training; it’s better than flying with us. Of course Naby would have liked to be there when it’s against Leipzig."

Klopp commented further on Keita's injury record which has restricted the midfielder's impact on Merseyside, backing his performances since joining the club back in 2018.

He added: “He has had some very great spells but obviously you have to say he has had too many injuries as well, which hasn’t helped a lot. But he has played some really great games for us and scored important goals, has contributed to our success last year; he was always involved despite the injuries.

“These were unfortunate moments when you look at his injuries, it was just minor things that [ruled] him out from the team. But he has got an excellent perspective and is a great player.

“In terms of injuries, we all have to go through these difficulties and once that’s behind you, we’ll have another absolutely great player.”