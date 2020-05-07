Vasco da Gama to Lower Asking Price for Liverpool Target Talles Magno Amid Financial Struggles

Liverpool have been handed a boost in their efforts to sign Vasco da Gama wonderkid Talles Magno, with reports suggesting that the Brazilian outfit could be forced to sell the youngster for a cut price due to financial difficulties.





While the tall 17-year-old is primarily a centre forward, he is also capable of playing on the wing. A tireless yet creative forward, Magno has already become a regular member of his side's first-team squad, while at international level, he won the Under-17 World Cup with Brazil in 2019.





FBL-SUDAMERICANA-ORIENTE-VASCO

Magno is the latest promising talent to emerge from Brazil, and interest in his services has grown in recent weeks. Liverpool and Benfica are the two clubs said to be battling it out over his signature, with the Portuguese outfit making the first move. They have offered €3m for Magno, but a fee of closer to €25m-30m was said to be required in order for Vasco to part ways with their prodigious talent.





However, the Mirror now report that Vasco are facing 'serious' financial trouble and, as a result, they will be 'forced' to sell in order to raise funds to meet debts which have only been increasing in recent times. This could mean the Reds, or indeed Benfica or any other club for that matter, could secure a cut-price deal for Magno.





Of course, the financial impact of the coronavirus on clubs cannot be underestimated, and Liverpool are no different in this regard. Due to the lack of matchday revenue, the Reds have been hit hard financially, and will now need to plan accordingly. Liverpool also have one of the highest wage bills in the Premier League, with the majority of their players tied down to long-term deals.





For these reasons, signing players such as Magno for a much smaller fee could prove to be the most logical move. It is worth noting that prior to Liverpool and Benfica's interest, reports indicated that Magno's asking price was much lower. However, due to the growing interest from European giants, Vasco decided to inflate his price.



