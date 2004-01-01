Villarreal vs Liverpool: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

Liverpool will look to confirm their spot in the Champions League final when they travel to face Villarreal on Tuesday.

Anfield's first leg was dominated by Liverpool but they had to work hard for their 2-0 victory, which has given them one foot in the final already.

Despite that advantage, Jurgen Klopp knows this job is far from over. Villarreal have already beaten Bayern Munich and Juventus in the past few months, and Klopp proved he is taking this seriously by resting some of his big names at the weekend against Newcastle.

Here's all you need to know about this one.

How to watch Villarreal vs Liverpool on TV/live stream

When is kick off? Tuesday 3 May, 20:00 (BST)

Where is the match being played? Estadio de la Cerámica

TV channel/live stream? BT Sport 2 (UK), Paramount+ (US)

Highlights? BT YouTube channel

Referee? Danny Makkelie (NED)

VAR? Pol van Boekel (NED)

Villarreal team news

Villarreal have been banking on the return of star striker Gerard Moreno, who missed the first leg with a hamstring injury. His involvement in this one is not yet clear, but the top scorer was back in training on Monday.

He was joined in training by Francis Conquelin and Raul Albiol, both of whom missed the 2-1 loss to Alaves.

There was, however, no sight of either Yeremy Pino or Arnaut Danjuma, with both players expected to miss this game through injury.

Liverpool team news

Roberto Firmino remains out with a foot injury, but Liverpool's attack will be bolstered by the return to the starting lineup of Mohamed Salah, who was rested for the 1-0 win over Newcastle.

The Egyptian will return alongside Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho and Thiago, all of whom were rested as well.

As far as reserve options go, Curtis Jones and Kostas Tsimikas were back on the bench last time out after overcoming illness, but it remains to be seen whether Divock Origi will join them as he battles his own sickness.

Villarreal vs Liverpool score prediction

The first leg was a one-sided affair as Liverpool dominated on both the pitch and the stats sheet, but this tie should be anything but that as Villarreal need two goals to even have a chance of advancing.

Back in the round of 16, Unai Emery's side travelled to Juventus needing a win from their second leg, and they battered the Serie A side 3-0. Villarreal are obviously capable of stepping it up when they need to, but replicating that against Liverpool is an entirely different task.

It should be a more entertaining game for the neutral, but Liverpool shouldn't face too many issues here.

Prediction: Villarreal 1-3 Liverpool