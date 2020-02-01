Virgil van Dijk Admits Winning the Premier League Without Fans Would Be a 'Blow'

Virgil van Dijk has admitted that Liverpool don't want to have to win the Premier League without fans in attendance, but look forward to celebrating with the supporters regardless of the circumstances.

The Reds' title prospects have been cast into doubt amid the ongoing Coronavirus crisis, with English football ​postponed until at least 3 April.

It means they will have to wait to secure the points they need to secure their maiden title. However, there remains doubt over whether they will get to do so at all with the prospect of the season being voided a possibility.

If and when the season does resume, however, there remains a strong possibility it will do so behind closed doors, meaning ​Liverpool's inevitable title win may well come with no fans in attendance. That's an eventuality Van Dijk would like to avoid, as he admits he'd be 'gutted' for the fans to miss out.

​ "No one wants to play games without the fans," the 28-year-old said, as quoted by the ​BBC .





"If we won it in an empty stadium and the fans weren't there, I'd be gutted for them. Obviously, if there are no fans at Anfield, then it will be a bit of a blow.

"Until a decision is made on how we go on from here, then we just have to deal with it. But when it happens, we are still bringing the title to our fans, definitely."

The Dutchman's words mirror those of his manager Jurgen Klopp, who said last week that playing in front of an empty stadium would be disappointing, but that football comes second to public health.

"Of course, we don't want to play in front of an empty stadium and we don't want games or competitions suspended," ​Klopp said. "But if doing so helps one individual stay health - just one - we do it no questions asked."