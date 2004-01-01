Virgil van Dijk cools talk of 'almost impossible' Liverpool quadruple

Virgil van Dijk has confessed that Liverpool are dreaming of winning an unprecedented quadruple but acknowledged that they face an uphill battle to pull it off.

The Reds, who won the Carabao Cup earlier this season, are in the Champions League semi-final and FA Cup final, while they remain one point behind Premier League leaders Manchester City heading into the last few weeks of the season.

The FA Cup is the only trophy that manager Jurgen Klopp is yet to win at Liverpool, and Van Dijk admitted the squad are desperate to deliver it.

“It is something that everyone would dream about, to win every competition you participate in, but we will see what it brings,” Van Dijk said of his side's silverware aspirations. “City are still in pole position in the league, that’s how it is.

“We are facing Villarreal in the Champions League, who are going to be very difficult, [then] obviously the final of this [the FA Cup], so we will see.

“Nobody has done the quadruple, there is a reason for it - because it is almost impossible to do. We are in a good moment, we got to the final, now for a trophy that we haven’t won as a group.”

To keep their title hopes alive, Liverpool must first navigate a tricky Premier League meeting with Manchester United, who are in desperate need of a victory to keep their slim hopes of a top four finish alive.

“The game on Tuesday is going to be intense against our rivals,” Van Dijk said. “We need the fans as well to be here with us, to enjoy it, and we will give it everything.

“That’s what we can promise until the end of the season and whatever happens we will see.”