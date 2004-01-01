Virgil van Dijk: Darwin Nunez needs to learn to control himself

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has admitted that new big-money signing Darwin Nunez needs to learn to control himself after getting sent off during Monday’s draw against Crystal Palace.

If his first two appearances for Liverpool were a success after a goal each off the bench against Manchester City in the Community Shield and Fulham in the Premier League, Nunez’s first start for the Reds was a disaster after being given his marching orders for planting a headbutt on Joachim Andersen early in the second half. The automatic ban for violent conduct is three games.

Andersen, who has been targeted with disgusting online abuse, said Liverpool’s club record £85m signing had been ‘really stupid’ after getting away with an earlier altercation in the penalty area.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp had no complaints about the decision and has also said that he will have words with Nunez about avoiding such reckless behaviour in future.

And Van Dijk has echoed comments that Nunez needs to learn from the situation.

“Obviously he was disappointed and also probably with himself. But it's a learning curve and obviously we will always back him. He's got the backing from us and he knows it should not happen again and hopefully it will be that way,” Van Dijk explained.

"He has to control himself, definitely. I think that's a separate thing, he has to manage himself, he has to know that these things can happen, especially in the Premier League. Like I say, it will be a learning curve for him and hopefully it will never happen again.

“I think with 10 men we played outstanding… but I think it should not happen.”

