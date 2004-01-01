Virgil van Dijk digs out Man Utd over Cody Gakpo interest

Virgil van Dijk threw a fierce jab at Manchester United when asked about Cody Gakpo's imminent future at club level.

Gakpo scored three times in the group stages of the World Cup and has become one of the tournament's most courted stars. 90min understands Man Utd are now convinced the PSV Eindhoven forward is ready for the Premier League and manager Erik ten Hag is pushing for a transfer soon.

Real Madrid have also been linked with a move for the 23-year-old, though when both European giants were put to Van Dijk as potential destinations for Gakpo, the Liverpool defender dismissed his side's bitter rivals.

Asked if Gakpo is ready for a new challenge after the last 16 victory over the United States, he responded: “Are Manchester United and Real Madrid the same level at this moment? No disrespect, not at all.

“I think he definitely has a next step in him. I definitely feel like it could happen.

“Whether it happens in the winter or next year, time will tell. But he’s a great boy. [He] works hard, is very talented and there’s definitely more in him. We are very pleased he’s doing so well and long may it continue.”

Dutchmen Tyrell Malacia and Donny van de Beek currently play at Old Trafford, with the former involved with the Dutch squad in Qatar.