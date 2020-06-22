Virgil van Dijk Explains How Liverpool Are Approaching Premier League Restart

Virgil van Dijk has admitted he 'can't wait' to return to Premier League action this weekend, with the Dutchman describing Liverpool's final nine Premier League games as tone-setters for next season.





The Reds return to action against Everton in the Merseyside derby on Sunday evening, needing just two wins to wrap up their maiden Premier League title.





Van Dijk has enjoyed another monster campaign for Liverpool

Van Dijk has admitted he's desperate to return to the playing field, telling the Mail ahead of the match: "I can’t wait to be out there again.





"We can do what we love to do. I wish the fans could be there, too, but we can’t change that. We have to deal with it and make the best of it."





The Dutchman is hopeful the Reds can round off an unforgettable domestic campaign in style, and although Liverpool supporters won't be present when Jordan Henderson eventually lifts the Premier League title at Anfield, he believes it won't be long before fans get to enjoy another league triumph.





"With two wins, we will be champions. But it doesn’t stop there. We want to keep going, we want to take it into next season as well because that will start pretty quickly after the last game of this season.





Jurgen Klopp will look to use Liverpool's remaining fixtures as 'tone setters' for next season

"The manager spoke to us as well and said that what we do in these last nine games will set the tone for next season as well.





"The aim is to start next season in the same fashion. We can be a team that can keep progressing. We have players who can progress and make big steps in their development. Winning the league would be a big experience that could take them to the next level."





Van Dijk also described just how important Liverpool's mentality has been in their imperious domestic campaign following title disappointment last term, adding: "After the last game of the season against Wolves when City won against Brighton, we said we want to do it again but get even better and we knew it would be hard for City to retain that level.





Manchester CIty pipped the Reds to the title last time out

"We just said to each other that we want to keep going, keep developing and go into every game like it is the last.





"Our mentality and how we look at games is that we go into the game and give everything we have. We don’t think about what happened before or next... that mentality is very important in our team and everyone strives for it and we are all on the same page. Everyone wants to go in the same direction and that is key."



