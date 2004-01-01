Virgil van Dijk explains how Liverpool will try to stop Erling Haaland

Virgil van Dijk has admitted he is excited to test himself up against Erling Haaland once again when his Liverpool side host Manchester City on Sunday.

The two players and their respective clubs have had hugely contrasting starts to the 2022/23 campaign, with Van Dijk's sloppy form epitomising Liverpool's struggles while Haaland has been shattering records for Pep Guardiola's side.

The Norwegian has 20 goals and three assists in all competitions already and Van Dijk admitted he has not been surprised by the start that Haaland has made.

"He’s been on fire, you can’t say anything else," Van Dijk told Manchester Evening News.

"I remember after the Community Shield where a lot of people have been writing him off, I remember I was saying, ‘listen, this guy is going to cause so many defenders nightmares’."

Nevertheless, while he know it will be difficult to stop the striker, Van Dijk is relishing the challenge of trying to do so and explained what Liverpool will try to do to come out on top.

"We have to try to stop the balls going to him, defend at the highest level, and be at our best, and that’s what we always have to be against City and that’s not going to be any different on Sunday," Van Dijk added.

"It’s something we should look forward to, it’s definitely not me against him, it’s all of us versus all of them. It’s the outside world that creates battles, one versus one and all this stuff.

"We want to stop them scoring, regardless of who it is on the pitch. But we know he’s quite good."