Virgil van Dijk Explains How Liverpool Won the Race for His Signature Over Manchester City

Liverpool centre-back Virgil Van Dijk has explained that Liverpool's style of play and passionate supporters played an important part in his decision to sign for the club.





The towering Dutch defender was extensively linked with Manchester City before surprising the football world by announcing he had agreed to sign with Liverpool in December 2017.





Since then Van Dijk has been a revelation in defence for the Reds, named the PFA Player of the Year in the same season that he was given the Man of the Match award in the 2019 Champions League final, and he was a major component in Liverpool's 2019/20 title charge before the season was suspended.





Speaking with BT Sport, the Ballon d'Or runner-up revealed that there were a number of reasons behind his decision to bring his talents to Anfield in the first place.





"Before I made the decision to choose Liverpool, I looked at all the aspects of the clubs; the way of playing, the teammates, the future as well," recalled Van Dijk.





"The city, the fans - everything has got to be a big part of joining a club.





"I think Liverpool at that time when I made the decision was the right decision."





The Netherlands international went on to praise the impact of manager Jürgen Klopp, who Van Dijk views as having vindicated his decision to move to Liverpool by improving him as a player.





"To be absolutely honest, in the first six months that I joined we had more training sessions,” Van Dijk continued.





"It was intense, there were a lot of different things that were going to be asked of me.





"The manager demands a lot from me and it all helped me become the player I am today. It’s a lot of tactical work, a lot of thinking."



