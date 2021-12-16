Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho and Curtis Jones test positive for Covid-19

Liverpool trio Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho and Curtis Jones have all tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss their side's clash with Newcastle on Thursday night.

A statement from Liverpool reads: "Fabinho, Curtis Jones and Virgil van Dijk will miss tonight's Premier League fixture against Newcastle United after registering suspected positive tests for COVID-19.

"The three players are now isolating.

"As a result, the entire Reds’ set-up, including all players and staff, were tested for COVID-19 again today with no further positive cases being detected.

"Supporters attending the game at Anfield are reminded of the new entry requirements and protocols in place to protect public safety."

