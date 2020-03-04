Virgil van Dijk Hits Back at Critics Who Claim 'Just' Winning the Premier League is 'Failure'

​ Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has hit back at critics suggesting it would be underwhelming if the Reds only won the Premier League this season, having been knocked out of the FA Cup and currently trailing in their Champions League last 16 tie after the first leg.





Liverpool are set to land a first Premier League title this season after blowing away the rest of the competition, ending a 30-year wait for domestic glory.

And while the Reds can no longer match Arsenal’s ‘Invincibles’ following last weekend’s shock defeat to Watford, or complete a treble like Manchester United after exiting the FA Cup, they are still on course to break Manchester City’s record for points and wins in a single season.

But talkSPORT host Adam Catterall is one who has claimed that Liverpool finishing 2019/20 with the Premier League and nothing else could be considered ‘slight failure’.

The suggestion that ‘just’ winning the Premier League title is a disappointment is quite frankly ludicrous in the circumstances, and Van Dijk has responded to that effect.

“‘Just’ end up with the Premier League? Yeah? Just? It’s just a small thing is it? We also won the Super Cup and the [FIFA Club] World Cup,” Van Dijk is quoted as saying by the Daily Telegraph.

“In life there are people that are not always satisfied. They are always looking for negative things in life. That’s just the reality,” the Dutchman added.

“Either you’re going to think about these things and go on with it and go on with that negative spirit, or you just focus on the good things, and I’m definitely focusing on the good things.”

Liverpool’s FA Cup defeat to Chelsea, which manager Jürgen Klopp put down to ‘two massive mistakes’, was a third loss in the last four games in all competitions.

The Reds will be looking to end that mini streak and return to winning ways when they host a struggling Bournemouth side at Anfield on Saturday lunchtime.

