Virgil van Dijk isn't sure why Liverpool are struggling

Virgil van Dijk says he doesn't "have an idea exactly why" Liverpool are struggling so much this season.

It's been a poor start to the 2022/23 campaign for Van Dijk and his team, with just two wins from their first eight matches.

Things have at least been better in the Champions League following the embarrassing 4-1 defeat to Napoli with impressive wins over Ajax and Rangers, but it has been a disappointing period nonetheless.

The drop-off has been surprising given how good Liverpool have been in recent years, and Van Dijk admits he doesn't fully understand what has gone wrong, but doesn't see the point in trying to figure it out.

"It's difficult to find a direct reason for it. It could be multiple things but I don't have an idea exactly why," he told Sky Sports.

"There's no point for us to think about why those games didn't go as well as we wanted. We want to improve it now and in order to do that is to work each and every day, every training, fight for each yard and try to win games.

"That's what we try to do and I still think we are gonna be that as we have the quality of players. We will keep working and improving."

Liverpool could hit their lowest point of the season yet if they don't improve in their next match against reigning champions Manchester City, who are looking better than ever with Erling Haaland dazzling up front.