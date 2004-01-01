Virgil van Dijk issues title race rallying cry to Liverpool supporters

Virgil van Dijk has told Liverpool fans not to come to Anfield to support the club if they do not believe that the Reds are in a title race with Manchester City.

Liverpool are currently six points adrift of Man City in the Premier League table, but due to their cup final commitments this weekend they do have a game in hand over their title rivals. That lead has already been cut down from 15 points, with Liverpool capitalising on the few slip-ups City have made thus far - most notably last week's 3-2 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.

Speaking to the Daily Mail ahead of this weekend's Carabao Cup final clash against Chelsea, Van Dijk urged Liverpool fans not to give up on their Premier League title hopes.

"If someone doesn't believe in the title race any more, then don't come and support us because you have to have belief that we can win games and turn this around," he said in a rallying cry. "There are still so many games to play.

"We are on a good level at the moment. There are always things to improve but the consistency we are showing is important and key to being able to compete against City."

The defender also gave an insight into what it is like to hold a slender lead at the top of the league, stating that the pressure of being in such a position is 'unbelievable'.

"A couple of years ago, we were in the hotseat where we were a few points in front and it was tough and we gave it away," he continued.

"It is not a very comfortable place to be. It is not easy to deal with the pressure but City have proven they can because they are unbelievable."

Liverpool will face off against Man City in a potential title decider at Anfield on 11th April.