Virgil van Dijk Knee Injury Could Be 'Worse Than Initially Feared'

Virgil van Dijk's injury could yet be even 'worse than initially feared', according to journalist David Ornstein.

The 29-year-old hobbled off after a wild challenge from Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in the early stages of Saturday's Merseyside derby. Since then, Liverpool have confirmed that their defensive talisman will undergo surgery on a suspected Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injury.

The Reds have not yet put a date on his return. However, as speculated by The Athletic's Ornstein, Van Dijk looks set to miss the remainder of the 2020/2021 campaign, with damage potentially extending beyond the ACL.

"Is it my understanding - and I must stress it’s not official - that the damage to Virgil van Dijk’s knee is perhaps worse than initially feared and extends beyond the ACL," Ornstein said on the Tifo Podcast.

"It would indicate that we won’t see Van Dijk back on a pitch until next season.

"He will now undergo surgery, exactly when we don’t know. That’s a decision for Van Dijk and those around him. But through Liverpool and the Dutch national team they will have access to some of the best medics in the world."

Liverpool's attention now turns to finding Van Dijk's replacement. They currently have Joe Gomez, Joel Matip and Fabinho capable of deputising and some have suggested that the Reds will sign an additional centre-back in the January transfer window. However, according to Ornstein, this is not the club's current thinking.

"As far as I know, that level of conversation is yet to take place internally. They won’t make a snap call on the matter. They aren’t ruling out a January signing but as things stand, I don’t sense it's likely," he said.

"From what I hear, Jurgen Klopp would like to rely on internal resources. In this case the ability of him and his coaches to coach current players up to the required level."

The likes of Ben White (Brighton) and Ozan Kabak (Schalke) have both already been linked with a January move.