Virgil van Dijk laments Liverpool's 'frustrating' draw with Tottenham

Virgil van Dijk has lamented Liverpool's 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur, but insisted that the Reds need to turn their disappointment 'into focus' ahead of the final few games of the season.

The point did see Liverpool move top of the Premier League table on goal difference with just three games left to play. The issue, however, is that Man City have four games left to play, including Sunday's clash with an in-form Newcastle United side.

With City fully expected to win on Sunday, the Premier League title race is very much now in their hands.

Speaking after the game to BT Sport, Van Dijk said that Liverpool knew how Tottenham would play but struggled to deal with it.

“Obviously we knew their game plan, we knew the quality they have, especially on the break," he said. "I think on the ball we were just not good enough. We lost the ball in difficult situations and if you lose the ball in those situations you’re not well organised, so they can do what they are good at.

“Every break on attacking corners was quite dangerous as well. In the end, it’s frustrating. It is frustrating to drop points, but we have to recover and play the remaining games. We have quite exciting games still coming up and we have to turn disappointment now into focus on Villa.”

He continued: “That’s the quality they have, you have to be organised well, you have to be ready to run back. I think we lost the ball when we tried to force it a little bit in danger areas where they can break on us.

“Obviously you have to give them credit, they created good chances as well, on the break especially. We were looking for the equaliser and we got it. But we were looking for the winner as well and, unfortunately, we couldn’t win today.”