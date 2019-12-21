Virgil van Dijk Lavishes Praise on Liverpool Captain Jordan Henderson

​Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk may have been the second player in the world in 2019 behind only Lionel Messi, but the colossus of a centre-back has lavished praise on Reds captain Jordan Henderson and his vital role at the club.





Henderson has been Liverpool skipper since 2015 and will likely play his 350th game for the club before the end of the calendar year. He lifted the FIFA Club World Cup trophy on Saturday and Van Dijk has explained that the he commands immense respect in the dressing room.

Reflecting that Henderson is having a ‘fantastic season’ in 2019/20, Van Dijk said, via the Daily Mirror, “He’s our captain. That’s what we all respect.”

One aspect of that is Henderson’s ability to fill in wherever he is needed, as was the case when Van Dijk recently missed the Club World Cup semi-final against Monterrey. He has also played in holding and wide roles this season, depending on the games.

“He’s been doing fantastically whether he’s filling in for Fabinho at the moment or he’s playing as a right midfielder where he’s giving assists and stuff,” Van Dijk said.

“He has been fantastic, on and off of the pitch he is very important for us whether he plays or not. We are all respect him on that level. I think from him that is also the most important thing. When other people say negative things, it doesn’t really matter.”

Liverpool were not in action in the Premier League over the weekend as a result of their FIFA commitments in Qatar, but will resume domestic action against Leicester on Boxing Day.

A win in that game would put Liverpool 12 points ahead of the second place Foxes with a game in hand, before third place Manchester City later face Wolves the following evening.

