Virgil van Dijk makes admission over Liverpool's Premier League title chances

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has admitted the Reds need to be ‘realistic’ about what they can achieve in the remainder of this season and are not in the Premier League title race.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have put together four consecutive Premier League wins, starting way back in November before the World Cup break. They remain sixth in the table, however, but will at least go ahead of Tottenham if they beat Brentford on Monday night.

As things stand ahead of kick-off in west London, Liverpool are 15 points adrift of current leaders Arsenal, having both played the same number (16) of games.

To remove that deficit over the second half of the season, it means Arsenal losing five of their remaining 22 games or drawing or dropping points through eight draws. For reference, Mikel Arteta’s side have only failed to win two games all season.

Liverpool would also need to rely on Manchester City, Newcastle and Manchester United dropping enough points to allow them the opportunity to get ahead.

“We are quite some points behind Arsenal but the season could be a very crazy one, a very strange one. We have to be realistic and we’re not thinking about the title at the moment,” Van Dijk said, via The Times.

“We have to focus on the game ahead of us, win games, and then we’ll see. I am always motivated. I always want to win and I give everything every game.”

Liverpool gave themselves a chance to write history last season with a quadruple by pushing Manchester City all the way in the Premier League title race, reaching both domestic cup finals and also getting to the Champions League final. The Reds were a point back from City in the end. And while they lifted both the Carabao Cup and FA Cup, Real Madrid prevailed in the Champions League.

This season started off badly with only two wins in their first eight league games.