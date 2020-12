Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk has given supporters a boost by posting a series of promising photos in the gym as he steps up his recovery from the serious injury he suffered back in October.

The 29-year-old underwent successful surgery on his knee, which was damaged against Everton during the Merseyside derby. The Netherlands international's return date is not yet known, but the severity of the blow led supporters to fear the worst.

Van Dijk has offered the Reds some hope over his eventual return however, posting a series of photos of himself in the gym and swimming pool, along with the caption, 'working harder than ever.'

The Dutchman is being put through his paces by the Reds' medical staff in the images, as he worked away from the rest of the team. it could be a long road to full fitness for the defender, but Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp will be encouraged by his star's development thus far.

Anterior cruciate ligament injuries can often force players to miss an entire season of action, and Klopp will be keen not to rush his talisman back and risk a relapse or further damage.

The German coach is in a tricky predicament however, as the Reds are currently in the middle of a scarcely believable injury crisis, which has seen all of the regular back-four ruled out at one time or another.

Van Dijk's centre-back partner Joe Gomez has suffered a similarly serious knee injury, which could rule the England star out of action until the 2021/2022 campaign. Klopp has turned to academy star Nathaniel Phillips and natural midfielder Fabinho in his time of need, but he'll be concerned that the lack of depth in that position could prove costly in the title race.

Liverpool next face a tough task at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday evening, before completing their Champions League group stages with a trip to FC Midtjylland on Wednesday.

Source : 90min