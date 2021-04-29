Virgil van Dijk provides update on his comeback from injury

Liverpool superstar Virgil van Dijk has shared a video of himself ramping up his comeback from serious injury.

The 29-year-old defender has missed the majority of the Reds' dismal title defence after he suffered damage to his anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee, following that collision with Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in the Merseyside derby back in October.

The Dutchman's absence from the Reds' starting XI has been highlighted further with injuries also sidelining Joe Gomez and Joel Matip for much of the campaign. Jurgen Klopp and the Reds were forced to delve into the January transfer market in a bid to strengthen his defensive arsenal.

Ozan Kabak and Ben Davies were brought in by Liverpool in January - with the latter still yet to feature for the Reds' first-team - yet their fragile defence has continued to cause them problems.

Van Dijk has been providing regular updates of his comeback trail in a bid to reassure fans he will be ready for the start of next season, and he's now provided the most encouraging one yet as he uploaded a video of himself running out on the club's training ground.

Klopp has previously refused to rule out the possibility of Van Dijk returning before the end of the season, though he did concede it would be very unlikely. Nevertheless, the German tacitican named the Netherlands international in Liverpool's 25-man Premier League and Champions League squads.

However, it's since become abundantly clear that next season is a more realistic target for the defenders' return, and the videos of him moving freely will be a huge boost for all involved with the club as they look ahead to next season.

It remains unclear whether Van Dijk will be fit in time to represent the Netherlands at this summer's delayed Euro 2020 finals, with Klopp refusing to speculate on the matter when previously asked about the chance of him appearing at the tournament.