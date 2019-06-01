Virgil van Dijk Q&A: Liverpool Star Names Toughest Opponent to Mark, Liverpool's Fastest & More

​Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk has been having a laugh at his teammates' expense by saying he'd beat Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson in a 100m sprint - while also (jokingly?) revealing that the Scottish left back is the worst dancer in the squad.

The Netherlands international was on social media on Tuesday evening to have a question and answer session with his followers, being asked all sorts of questions from his best memories in football to his favourite animated movies.

Couldn't get over to van Dijk's Twitter to see what he had to say?

Well, don't panic, cause we've got the best, most insightful and downright funniest questions and answers from the Liverpool star right here...

You Can't Be My Hero

It was a tough break for Carra early on as he cheekily fished for compliments...​

Tough one ... probably Sami Hyypiä  — Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) March 31, 2020

Lion Pride

Big Virg is also a Simba fan.

Has to be the Lion King — Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) March 31, 2020

Speed Demons

This probably isn't too surprising...

Either Joe or me — Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) March 31, 2020

Marked Out

Neither is this...​

Aguero — Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) March 31, 2020

Best of the Best​​

​

He's had some big moments...

There are a few to mention. Making my debut as a professional footballer, making my debut for the national team, and of course Madrid — Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) March 31, 2020

​​Dance Off

Another dig at Robbo...

Not sure who’s the best but I know the worst  @andrewrobertso5 — Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) March 31, 2020

The Big Question​​

​​

​Hopefully not fruit and nut though...yuck.

Anything that is @CadburyUK  — Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) March 31, 2020

​​Surprising Special Mention

A particular ex-Celtic star gets the VVD seal of approval...

I loved my time at Celtic and played with so many top players but a special mention for Stefan Johansen — Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) March 31, 2020

The 28-year-old has become a bonafide legend at Liverpool after quickly transforming the club into Premier League title contenders, almost single-handedly and overnight.

He's always played in two Champions League finals since moving to Anfield, while the Reds are also within touching distance of their first-ever Premier League title - although how the rest of the season will be finished still hasn't been decided.

Top-flight football across Europe has been on hold since earlier this month, with the Premier League initially set to return on 3 April before being pushed back to 30 April - although that date, once again, will likely be moved.

