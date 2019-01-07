Virgil van Dijk Refuses to Get Drawn Into Media Tussle With Harry Maguire

Speaking ahead of Liverpool's clash against Manchester United this Sunday, Virgil Van Dijk was careful not to be drawn into a war of words with new Red Devils captain Harry Maguire.
Maguire was in the headlines this week when his manager revealed that he would be taking over as club captain, replacing the departing Ashley Young, who left for Inter this week.
Quoted by the Mirror, asked if captaincy would be an issue for Maguire – who only moved to Old Trafford this summer – Van Dijk said: "
Maguire and Van Dijk will be eternally linked after the Englishman overtook the Dutchman this summer as the world's most expensive defender. In August of last year, Leicester City received £80m for Maguire's services, eclipsing the £75m that Liverpool paid Southampton in January 2018 for Van Dijk.
Van Dijk dodged a confrontational response when asked if he held any ill will toward Maguire for taking away his title saying, "
Pundits and analysts balked at the fee at the time of Van Dijk's transfer, including Alan Shearer. During an interview with BBC Radio 5 Live, the former Newcastle man said:
Van Dijk addressed the pressure of playing under a massive transfer fee, saying:
Source : 90min