Virgil van Dijk reveals his best ever Liverpool teammate

Virgil van Dijk has overlooked both Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane as he named his best-ever Liverpool teammate.

Van Dijk joined Liverpool in January 2018 and played an enormous role in Liverpool's re-emergence as a genuine global heavyweight, lining up alongside some top-tier players en route to winning both the Premier League and Champions League.

On top of the pile for Van Dijk is not Salah or Mane, but rather Brazilian forward Roberto Firmino.

"I would say at Liverpool it's Bobby Firmino," he told the Pitch Side podcast when asked for his best teammate. "Knowing how difficult it is to play against him as a defender because he drops deep.

"I can say him, but Mo Salah, Sadio Mane, Thiago now. It's been enjoyable playing with these guys."

Firmino rarely matched the goalscoring feats of both Salah and Mane but was undeniably pivotal to the team's success between 2018 and 2020, acting as the glue that held Liverpool's front three together.

This year, however, he has rediscovered his scoring touch with seven goals in 13 Premier League games, leading the team's scoring charts ahead of Salah and summer signing Darwin Nunez, who was brought in to replace Mane following his move to Bayern Munich.