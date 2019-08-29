Virgil van Dijk Reveals How He Wants to Be Remembered at Liverpool

​ Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk has revealed his hopes of joining the likes of Kenny Dalglish, Ian Rush and Steven Gerrard in being remembered in years to come as an Anfield legend.





Little more than two years have passed since Van Dijk joined Liverpool in a £75m world-record deal from Southampton, although the Dutchman’s impact and achievements in Liverpool colours mean he is well on the way to realising his wish if things continue as they are.

Asked by Spanish publication SPORT how he wants to be remembered, the former Groningen and Celtic defender replied, “As a Liverpool legend."

“I want to achieve incredible things here,” he elaborated. “We have a fantastic team, we don't lack anything, we have all the tools necessary to on winning: a coach that we identify with, a versatile squad, a style of play that breeds victories, a stadium and supporters that play their part.

“Yes, I would like to be one of those players that return to Anfield after retiring. I see club legends at games and I feel part of a really big family.”

Within six months of joining Liverpool, Van Dijk had played for the club in a Champions League final. The Reds lost to Real Madrid on that occasion, but his arrival helped eliminate the defensive weakness that had previously held Jurgen Klopp’s side back.

The £67m purchase of goalkeeper Alisson in the summer of 2018 further strengthened that and the two have been indispensable for Liverpool ever since.

Van Dijk was named PFA Players’ Player of the Year and Premier League Player of the Season for last season, as well as UEFA Defender of the Year and UEFA Men’s Player of the Year.

He also finished second in the Ballon d’Or standings behind six-time winner Lionel Messi.

