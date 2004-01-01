Virgil van Dijk reveals reason behind 'strange' Liverpool season

Virgil van Dijk has attempted to make sense of Liverpool's poor 2022/23 season so far, naming one key reason as to why they have struggled.

After winning both domestic cups and going agonisingly close to completing an unprecedented quadruple last season, the Reds have been slow out of the blocks this term.

Jurgen Klopp's side head into the winter break sixth in the Premier League table, seven points off a top-four spot, while they have drawn Real Madrid in the last 16 of the Champions League.

Van Dijk has admitted that Liverpool's season so far has been a 'strange' one, but pointed to the unusual schedule due to having a winter World Cup as one of the main reasons behind their plight.

"I would say the last couple of months has been just strange. Everyone is trying to find consistency, not only us as a team and as a club, but if you look at other teams around it is just difficult. No-one really can put a finger on it," he said.

"Obviously a big part of this is because there is going to be a such a big break coming up and the World Cup and players getting injured, players not fully fit. It was strange, it was difficult for everyone, but I can only speak for us because I'm in the middle of it.

"But it was good to find a bit of stability in the last couple of games. Obviously a lot of players will still work during the break after a holiday period first. It was good to reach 22 points."

Van Dijk will now meet up with the Netherlands national side ahead of his first international tournament.