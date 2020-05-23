Virgil van Dijk Shows Off His Dead Ball Skills With Incredible Training Ground Trick

Virgil van Dijk has shown off his distribution skills by elegantly bending a ball into an empty net from a seemingly impossible angle at Liverpool's training ground.





It's not quite Trent Alexander-Arnold pinging a ball into a big flower pot, but kudos to the guy nonetheless.





In a video posted on Liverpool's official Twitter account, with all the grace of David Beckham, Van Dijk strikes the ball from behind the goal line and watches on as it beats the first man (a chair) and swerves majestically into the goal.





Cool as you like.





A man who sounds suspiciously like James Milner can be heard adding an appreciative "oh yes please" as the ball hits the net.





Between Van Dijk's ability to curl in the ball in from behind the goal and Alexander-Arnold's flower pot antics, it's no surprise the Reds are 25 points clear at the Premier League summit.





Sadly Van Dijk pulled off the the feat at the Liverpool training ground, so he wasn't able to saunter off into his house with quite the same style as teammate Alexander-Arnold however.





Liverpool returned to training on Wednesday as 'Project Restart' continues to gather momentum.





The Reds have been taking part in small, socially distant, group sessions ahead of the Premier League's proposed return.





Feels good to be back ?



However, Van Dijk's ability to bend a ball and a selection of head turning hairstyles have been the real headline news from Melwood.





Roberto Firmino has got an 80s perm and matching facial hair, Alisson has gone for a slicked back and middle parting combo, while Sadio Mane's hair has stuck to the government's lockdown measures impeccably by practicing social distancing from his forehead.





Mane's hair could allegedly teach Dominic Cummings a thing or two.





The Premier League remains on course to return in mid June, with Liverpool requiring just two wins to secure their maiden Premier League title.



