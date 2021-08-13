Virgil van Dijk signs new long-term Liverpool deal

Liverpool have announced that centre-back Virgil van Dijk has signed a new long-term deal at the club.

The Reds have been keen to tie their key players down to new contracts this summer, with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho and Alisson all agreeing extensions. Van Dijk has joined them by putting pen to paper on a deal that will run until 2025.

When asked about how it felt to sign a new contract at Anfield, Van Dijk told Liverpool's club website: “Amazing. It is something to be very proud of, that I am very proud of, that my wife and my kids are very proud of and obviously my agency.

“All the hard work we’ve put in so far continues and I am looking forward to what the future brings together with Liverpool. I’m delighted, very happy and proud.”

Van Dijk joined Liverpool from Southampton in January 2018, and has since gone on to become one of the leading defenders in world football. He played an integral part in Liverpool's Champions League triumph in 2019 - the same year he was named as the PFA Players' Player of the Year - before helping them end their 30-year wait to win a league title.

“Since day one when I joined the club, I felt so much appreciation from the fans and from my teammates and the staff, that I could be a very important member of this football club,” Van Dijk added.

“It has been going well; unfortunately last season for me personally has been a season to forget, to learn from and take with me, but I have enjoyed my time here and will keep enjoying it in the next couple of years altogether with all of you.”

The 30-year-old missed much of last season with a knee injury, but has featured plenty in Liverpool's pre-season and should be available for their Premier League opener against Norwich on Saturday.