Virgil van Dijk Wows Liverpool Fans With Stunning Training Ground Free Kick

As the search for 'Things Virgil van Dijk Can't Do goes on, ​ Liverpool supporters have expressed their desire to see Virgil Van Dijk take free kicks in the future, after a video emerged of the centre-back pinging inch-perfect set pieces in training.





The Dutchman showed off his skills by taking part in a free-kick competition alongside teammates Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jordan Henderson as they returned to Melwood on Monday after the winter break.

Andy Robertson: “just like your Celtic days! Top corner”



Virgil Van Dijk: pic.twitter.com/bI1FL9y3NC — Scott Ferguson (@ScottFerguson9) February 11, 2020

However, despite Alexander-Arnold being the usual free-kick taker, fans were pleasantly surprised with Van Dijk’s efforts and have given him their approval for future set pieces.

According to​ Sport Bible, many fans took to twitter to argue why the 28-year-old has not been given the chance at Liverpool, having scored some superb free-kicks during his time at Celtic.

One supporter commented: “Van Dijk scored some absolute beauties in a Celtic shirt! Should defo take some if the direct free kick.”

While another simply wrote: “Virg should take them in games.”

The defender managed to net three free kicks during his two years in Scotland, before moving to ​Southampton during the 2015/2016 campaign.

In the footage, you can witness the defender curl the ball into the top left corner of the net as Andy Robertson cheers him on from the edge of the pitch, before then running into the training complex.

The Reds are set to take on Norwich City in their next league fixture at the weekend as they travel to Carrow Road on Saturday afternoon.

 Good to be back!  pic.twitter.com/ekqN71BA7f — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 10, 2020

Jurgen Klopp’s side currently sit 22 points ahead of reigning champions Manchester City and are expected to claim the title as early as March.

As well as Premier League triumph, ​Liverpool also head into the round of 16 in the Champions League later this month, with their first leg against Atlético Madrid taking place next week.

The Merseyside club will travel to Madrid before hosting their opponents in the second leg next month.