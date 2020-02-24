Watford 3-0 Liverpool: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Sarr Ends Reds' Unbeaten Record in Style

Watford ripped up Liverpool's unbeaten record on Saturday evening, hammering the Reds 3-0 at Vicarage Road on a dramatic night in the Premier League.

The first half was a cagey affair which was marred by Gerard Deulofeu's horror injury just after the half-hour mark. Liverpool prodded and probed the Hornets, but it was Troy Deeney who had the best chance of the half, when Alisson spilled the ball at the striker's feet, but he was unable to find the net with his lobbed effort.

Watford took a shock lead on 53 minutes, Ismaila Sarr arriving in the six-yard box to stab home Abdoulaye Doucouré's low cross. The Hornets were in dreamland on the hour mark, when Sarr doubled his tally, racing onto a superb Troy Deeney pass to confidently chip Alisson.

Liverpool's first defeat of the season was confirmed on 72 minutes, as Deeney punished an uncharacteristic mistake at the back to stroke into an empty net.

The Reds were unable to find a way through the Watford defence, and Jürgen Klopp's men left empty-handed and red-faced.

Watford

Key Talking Point

When you're in the thick of a relegation battle, the last thing you need is your star player picking up an injury. But that's exactly what happened to ​Watford on Saturday evening, after Gerard Deulofeu suffering a sickening knee injury, and looks set to miss the rest of the season.

Deulofeu challenged for the ball, but the Spaniard fell awkwardly, and his knee twisted and buckled beneath him. The 25-year-old hit the deck and immediately signalled to the bench in agony, and he had to receive oxygen while leaving the pitch on a stretcher. Deulofeu's injury will come as a huge blow to Nigel Pearson, whose side relies on the counter-attacking skills of their tricky winger.

Watford supporters will be buoyed by the reaction of their players following the injury however, as they shocked the league leaders with a brilliant performance of character and style.

Player Ratings



​Starting XI: Foster (7), Femenia (8), Kabasele (8), Cathcart (7), Masina (8), Hughes (8), Capoue (7), Deulofeu (7), Doucoure (8), Sarr (9*), Deeney (8)



Substitutes: Pereyra (8), Pussetto (7), Chalobah (N/A)

Ismaila

This man could be the difference between survival and relegation for Watford. Sarr missed three of the Hornet's last four games, but his return to the side inspired the hosts to a dramatic victory. The 22-year-old was a constant threat for Watford, stretching Andy Robertson with his pace in behind the Reds' defence. Sarr was given little chance to shine in the first half, but he came into his own in the second period.

His first goal seemed to reinvigorate the Senegalese star, whose new lease of life meant that Liverpool were always left open to a lethal counter attack whenever the full-backs flew down the touchline. Sarr capitalised on the space offered to him superbly, tucking away a sensational second, leaving the Liverpool backline in his dust and dinking a fine finish over Alisson.

His goals were accompanied by tricky footwork, a cheeky assist for the third goal, and the dirty work needed off the ball. A potentially season-saving display.

Liverpool

Key Talking Point

Well, it's over. It seemed inevitable that ​Liverpool would play out the entire season without suffering a single defeat, and it wasn't beyond the realms of possibility that they would never drop a point again. But alas, all good things must come to an end. And how.

Liverpool were lethargic throughout the 90 minutes, and they never really tested the Watford backline. The Hornets dictated the tempo of the game, and were happy to try to hit the Reds on the counter attack. Unbelievably, the Liverpool backline was breached three times, and they were unrecognisable from the team which had won the last 18 matches. Misplaced passes were flying around the pitch, and the defence made more individual errors in 90 minutes than we've seen all season. Squabbles and arms in the air all over the park.

A shock, and the end of their 'invincible' hopes - but only a bump in the road to success, in the long run.

​ Player Ratings







Starting XI: Alisson (4), Alexander-Arnold (5), Lovren (4), Van Dijk (5), Robertson (5), Fabinho (5), Wijnaldum (5), Oxlade-Chamberlain (5), Mane (5), Salah (5), Firmino (5)

Substitutes: Lallana (5), Origi (5), Minamino (6*)

Takumi Minamino

Erm... this one shouldn't take too long. Not a single Liverpool player covered themselves in glory on Saturday. Alisson produced one of his worst ever performances for the club and the defenders in front of him looked like they'd never met each other before.

The midfield was so slow in possession and rarely dictated the pace of the game, while the strikers played like three individuals trying to take on the world by themselves.

Given the evidence, the 'star man' is probably the player who affected the game the least. So step forward, 79th minute substitute, Takumi Minamino! You were not as bad as your teammates.

Looking Ahead

Watford follow up their sensational evening against Liverpool with a trip to Roy Hodgson's ​Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon.

Liverpool must drag themselves away from Premier League duty on Tuesday evening, as the Reds travel to ​Chelsea in the fifth round of the FA Cup.