Welcome to World Class: The Top 5 Left-Backs of 2020 - Ranked

We are already three weeks into 90min's groundbreaking Welcome to World Class series. Doesn't time fly when you're having fun?

Now, it's the left backs' turn to be put through the wringer. The five players included below are those lucky enough to survive us whittling down our shortlist. All of them are 100% world class.

5. Sergio Reguilon

After never getting a fair crack of the whip at Real Madrid, Sergio Reguilon finally grew tired of waiting and secured a move to Tottenham in the summer.



It has proved to be an inspired piece of business with the left-back impressing far more than Gareth Bale has so far - the club's other high profile arrival from the Spanish capital.



Perhaps the only aspect of our metric that he is lacking is consistency over an extended period, but his natural talent, his clutch performances (namely against Man Utd in the Europa League) and his form over the past 12 months proved to be more than enough to make him world class.



4. Ferland Mendy

Anyone who's good enough to take the baton from Real legend Marcelo without missing a beat is definitely world class.



Step forward Ferland Mendy, who has done that and more since arriving in the Spanish capital back in 2019. He joined with lofty expectations - that tends to happen when the one of the biggest clubs in the world spend X to secure your services - yet, Mendy has not be fazed, getting better with each passing game.



Incredibly, Real have never lost a game that he started from the outset, leaving little doubt over who Los Blancos' best left-back is.



Sorry, not sorry.



3. Jordi Alba

Jordi Alba is timeless. He has been terrorising La Liga right-backs for years and is still more than capable of causing any defender problems on his day.



Key to Alba's brilliance is his telepathic connection with Lionel Messi. The left-back has assisted La Pulga on 21 occasions in La Liga since joining the club back in 2012 - a testament to his remarkable footballing intelligence and technical brilliance.



Physically, he is also strong, able to motor from box to box in the blink of an eye.



All of these attributes combined the create the archetypal world class full-back. Alba is cut from a different cloth and will be remembered as one of the best left-backs of all time when he hangs up his boots.



2. Alphonso Davies

Few players have enjoyed a better 2020 than Alphonso Davies.



Just over two years ago, he was turning out for Vancouver Whitecaps - flash forward to the present and he has managed to carve out a reputation as a world class left-back.



Davies is most known for his pace, which he used to devastating effect in Bayern Munich's Champions League round of 16 win over Chelsea back at the start of the year.



However, there is so much more to his game. He has been known to chip in with goals and, much to Robert Lewandowski's delight, he has also got a cultured left peg.



The sky is the limit for this kid.



1. Andy Robertson

Come on, who else was going to be number one?



Over the past three years, no other left-back on the planet has come close to matching Andy Robertson's world class standards. The Scot is an assist machine, loves talking trash on the pitch and is an English, European and even world champion.



Without Robertson zooming up and down the left hand side, the prospect of facing Liverpool is not nearly as scary. It's a good thing that he has been ever present then, missing just four Premier League games over the previous two seasons.



It will take some player to knock him off his perch in the years to come.



