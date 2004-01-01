Welcome to World Class: The Top 5 Right-Backs of 2020 - Ranked

It's week three of 90min's 'Welcome to World Class' series in which we define what, and who, is 'world class'.

So far we've informed you of the top five world class goalkeepers and centre backs in the world today (using our lovely #W2WC metric which you can brush up on here), and now it's time to rank the five best right-backs of 2020.

To do so we took our shortlist of right-backs, whipped out our trusty #W2WC metric and utilised to narrow a list of ten down to top five. So without further ado, here they are, the top five world class right-backs of 2020:

5. Achraf Hakimi

One of only two right backs (more on the other later) to max out the 'natural talent/peak potential' scoring category in our #W2WC metric, it's fair to say that Achraf Hakimi is deserving of a place on this list.



The right-back/right wing-back has been irreplaceably brilliant over the past few seasons at both Borussia Dortmund and Inter - and by 'irreplaceably brilliant' we mean that, without him, both football teams look rather hopeless. Without him this season BVB have been so bad that Lucien Favre lost his job, and when Ashley Young deputises for him at Inter, well, all hell breaks loose.



His importance to both sides, despite...you know...being a right-back, tells you all you need to know about just how bloody brilliant Hakimi is.



Achraf Hakimi ranks fifth in 90min's Welcome to World Class right-backs list. Read more about why Hakimi is world class here.

4. Kyle Walker

Kyle Walker is literally the only defender that Pep Guardiola has trusted at Manchester City since he took the reins at the club 2016.



Literally the only one.



He's trusted Walker at the right of a back four, at the right of a back three, in the biggest games, at the biggest moments. And he has because, pretty much every time he's been called upon, Walker has delivered.



The FA Cup, three EFL Cups, two Premier League titles and the 100 point season are evidence of that.



While the cast of interchangeable overrated £50m centre backs and absolutely terrible left backs over the past four seasons have floundered - and cost City in some pretty big games - Walker has been ever-consistent, ever-dependent, ever-brilliant under Pep Guardiola.



Kyle Walker ranks fourth in 90min's Welcome to World Class right-backs list. Read more about why Walker is world class here.

3. Dani Carvajal

Right, who's ready to read the astonishing list of trophies Dani Carvajal has won during his Real Madrid career?



Here it is:



- Two La Liga titles.

- One Copa del Rey,

- Two Supercopa de Espana.

- Three UEFA Super Cups.

- Four FIFA Club World Cups.

- Four UEFA Champions Leagues.



Astonishing right?



It's this list of European and domestic silverware, and Carvajal's huge importance to said trophy haul, that make the right-back a truly world class talent.



Dani Carvajal ranks third in 90min's Welcome to World Class right-backs list. Read more about why Carvajal is world class here.

2. Benjamin Pavard

The very first thing that comes to mind when Benjamin Pavard is mentioned is that goal against Argentina.



It should be.



It is one of the most amazing, brilliant, 'how in sweet honourable Jesus has a right-back done that?' goals in the history of mankind.



Pavard may have sneaked onto this #W2WC had he scored that goal and then just immediately retired knowing that he essentially completed football. But he didn't do that.



Instead he went off and won the World Cup with France, then signed for Bayern Munich and won every trophy in the world - all while being one of the world's truly elite full backs.



If that isn't world class, then we're not sure what is.



Benjamin Pavard ranks second in 90min's Welcome to World Class right-backs list. Read more about why Pavard is world class here.

1. Trent Alexander-Arnold

Before you ask, we've categorised Joshua Kimmich as a defensive midfielder (because that's where he plays and where he is best utilised) so yes, Trent Alexander-Arnold is our number one world class right-back because...of course he is.



In our #W2WC scoring metric - made up of nine categories scored out of 10 and one out of 15 - TAA dropped just four points, maxing a remarkable seven of our ten scoring categories and blowing the competition at right-back out of the water.



And he scored so highly because he's the most naturally gifted player on this list, he's the most in-form player on this list, he players for one of the biggest and best football clubs in the world, and he's already one both the Premier League and UEFA Champions League.



World. Class.



Trent Alexander-Arnold ranks first in 90min's Welcome to World Class right-backs list. Read more about why TAA is world class here.