West Brom 1-2 Liverpool: Players ratings as Alisson - yes, Allison! - scores dramatic winner

Goalkeeper Alisson kept Liverpool's Champions League hopes alive in unbelievable fashion, nodding home a last second winner to give the Reds a 2-1 victory over West Brom.

With just 15 minutes on the clock West Brom took a shock lead when Hal Robson-Kanu capitalised on some slack defending and tucked away nicely.

Just after the half hour mark Salah levelled things up, finishing well from just inside the box following some similarly poor stuff at the back from the Baggies. Minutes later Roberto Firmino went close, slamming an effort onto the bar.

Liverpool were in the ascendency after the break but their hosts had the ball in the net first, only for Kyle Bartley's goal to get ruled out for offside. The Reds continued to push but could not find an equaliser...until Alisson got involved, of course.

In one of the most dramatic moments in Premier League history, the Brazilian nodded home at the front post with seconds to spare, keeping his side's Champions League hopes in their own hands in the process.

Here are your player ratings for both sides...

WEST BROM PLAYER RATINGS

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Ajayi put his body on the line | Pool/Getty Images

Sam Johnstone (GK) - 7/10 - Could not have saved Salah's effort. Made a couple of top stops afterwards, though.



Darnell Furlong (RB) - 7/10 - Did well, keeping Robertson and Mane's influence to a minimum.



Semi Ajayi (CB) - 7/10 - A behemoth in the air. Also made a few vital interventions to keep the Reds at bay.



Kyle Bartley (CB) - 7/10 - Cruelly had a rare goal ruled out for offside after the break. Heroic display defensive, repelling Liverpool for most of the game. Then he lost Alisson for the goal. Not a sentence I thought I'd ever type.



Conor Townsend (LB) - 6/10 - Given a tough time by Alexander-Arnold and Salah. Made life harder for himself with some poor decision making.

2. Midfielders

Yokuslu battled away all game | Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Matt Phillips (RM) - 7/10 - Worked hard and kept his discipline defensively. Had a few bright moments in possession as well.



Conor Gallagher (CM) - 7/10 - Tireless runner and set piece delivery was good. Kept his discipline but barely touched the ball.



Okay Yokuslu (CM) - 8/10 - Looked good. He read the game well and was tidy in possession. Could be player worth considering for some Premier League clubs next season.



Grady Diangana (LM) - 5/10 - Got into some encouraging positions but decision making was not great.



Matheus Pereira (AM) - 7/10 - Classy. His team's creative talisman. Not a chance he's returning to the Championship next season.

3. Forwards

Robson-Kanu led the line and scored | Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Hal Robson-Kanu (ST) - 8/10 - Took the opener very well, calmly slotting home. Made a lot of penetrative runs as well.

4. Substitutes

Ainsley Maitland-Niles - 6/10 - Provided an injection of energy as the Baggies tried but failed to see out the game.



Jake Livermore - 6/10 - Looked a bit cumbersome but kept his shape in midfield.



Karlan Grant - N/A

LIVERPOOL PLAYER RATINGS

5. Goalkeeper & Defenders

OH WOW!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! WHAT A HEADER!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Alisson (GK) - 10/10 - OH. MY. WORD. Who cares about the rest of his performance after that. And Liverpool had the graphic ready!



Trent Alexander-Arnold (RB) - 8/10 - Looked good again, seriously testing West Brom's left hand side. Carved out a string of opportunities for his teammates, including one for his goalkeeper.



Nat Phillips (CB) - 5/10 - Struggled with his line, allowing Robson-Kanu a few chances to dash in behind.



Rhys Williams (CB) - 5/10 - Culpable for the first goal. Alongside Phillips he often left big spaces for West Brom to exploit.



Andrew Robertson (LB) - 6/10 - Furlong stifled him and West Brom got in behind the left-back a few times. Still had his moments, providing a few wicked crosses.

6. Midfielders

Thiago had a good game | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Thiago Alcantara (CM) - 8/10 - Well rounded performance. He was creative and combative in equal measure. How he did not get an assist is a mystery.



Fabinho (CM) - 6/10 - Felt like a spare part at times with West Brom offering little to test him. Kept possession nicely, though.



Curtis Jones (CM) - 6/10 - Neat, tidy but unspectacular. He completed all but five of his 58 passes before being taken off on the hour.

7. Forwards

Salah strengthened his Golden Boot chances | Pool/Getty Images

Mohamed Salah (RW) - 8/10 - His finish was a complete joke. That level of awareness is scary. Went on to create several more openings for his wasteful colleagues.



Roberto Firmino (ST) - 5/10 - Missed a great chance before the break. Generally lacked a killer edge throughout proceedings, even getting lucky in the build-up for the equaliser.



Sadio Mane (LW) - 5/10 - Squandered a few good opportunities. Sums up his season, to be honest.

8. Substitutes

Xherdan Shaqiri - 5/10 - Did not offer a great deal. Failed to take his chance.



Georginio Wijnaldum - N/A