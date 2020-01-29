West Ham 0-2 Liverpool: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Reds Go 19 Points Clear Atop Premier League

Liverpool put in another composed display on Wednesday night, this time against relegation-threatened West Ham, running out comfortable 2-0 winners, and moving 19 points clear at the Premier League summit.

Starving the hosts of possession and remaining patient in their approach, the Reds got their noses in front via Mohamed Salah's penalty after 35 minutes. VAR deemed there to be no handball by Roberto Firmino in the build up, meaning Issa Diop's clumsy foul on Divock Origi handed the visitors the spot-kick.

14 - Since the start of the 2017-18 season, Mohamed Salah has both scored and assisted in 14 different Premier League games, five more than any other player in this period. Handful. pic.twitter.com/qk85KCYaRk — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 29, 2020

Going into the second half, Jurgen Klopp's side didn't take long to put the game beyond West Ham's reach. ​Salah produced a sublime pass to find the onrushing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who coolly slotted past Łukasz Fabiański.

Alisson Becker later palmed Declan Rice's effort away after the midfielder's bursting run, with Trent Alexander-Arnold almost turning the rebound home, inadvertently striking the inside of the woodwork with his attempted clearance. Salah then nearly grabbed his second after striking the post himself.

Neither side were able to grab another goal, leaving West Ham within touching distance of the bottom three while Liverpool stream ahead at the top of the league by a staggering 19 points.

GET IN!  — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 29, 2020

​WEST HAM



​Key Talking Point

​West Ham need signings. That much is painfully clear. Which, in reality, is a remarkable thing to say when you consider the amount of outlay the club have spent over recent windows in a desperate bid to avoid being in the exact situation they're in now.

Well, they're there, and it's going to take a heck of a lot of work to ensure this 'slide' down the table is no more than a pit-stop on their way back up to the ​Premier League's middle ground. What is certainly evident - not just from Wednesday's performance - is that there is no identity at the club. By that I don't mean the culture or ethics of the club, but in terms of actual playing style.

There are some skilled forwards there, players who cost big sums on money to bring in, but nobody knows how to get the best out of them. This Hammers side can't decide whether to keep the ball on the ground, bombard wide areas and fling crosses in, control possession or play on the break. With no Plan A, and indeed no Plan B, it all seems very much a case of 'hoping for the best' and someone to produce some magic. Not to mention, they're such a slow team from back to front, that isn't helping either.

Player Ratings





Starting XI: Fabianksi (6); Ngakia (6), Diop (5), Ogbonna (5), Cresswell (6), Masuaku (6); Snodgrass (5), Rice (6), Noble (5), Lanzini (4); Haller (5).

Substitutes: Fornals (5).

Declan Rice

Ermmm, do we have to pick one? If so, then the only player who ever looked liked they were particularly bothered was Declan Rice. Don't expect some glittering appraisal, because he doesn't deserve one, but at least you can tell the current plight of West Ham means a lot - and hurts a lot - to him.

If we had 11 Declan Rice’s we wouldn’t be where we are now, his going to be a huge miss next season once he realises his way to good for us ⚒ — Newham Pele (@Hammer177580769) January 29, 2020

​​

West Ham. A disgrace of a club now. Most of them players play at 20 percent. This premier league needs a complete over haul of 50 percent or more of the parasites who play in it and are only interested in the money. Happens in all clubs and being an Everton fan I know — DjJamieJenks (@DjJamieJenks) January 29, 2020





Tbh we didn't play bad. I thought @ArthurMasuaku and @_DeclanRice played well. Was good to see @HallerSeb put in a shift.@manulanzini poor. Yet again. Should be nowhere near the 1st team — Jed (@Jed_rg) January 29, 2020

LIVERPOOL





Key Talking Point

There is not one part of this Liverpool outfit that doesn't just ooze class. Whether it's their professionalism in holding onto a lead, their ruthlessness in attack, game management or putting teams to the sword at the right time, they've simply got the lot.

All of the above were on show at the London Stadium from the first minute. It was like being in school and playing football with the older kids, who just kept hold of the ball and refused to give it back. Imagine that, but with two Premier League sides. Their confident and measured start to the first half was patience at its finest, even if the goal came from a clumsy tackle in the penalty box.

In the second period, they showcased their ferociousness. Any hopes of a Hammers fightback were extinguished early on with a wonderfully crafted goal, and from there it was as professional as you like. They managed the game effectively and seemingly effortlessly. Seriously, is there anything this team can't do?

Ah, yes, of course there is something they can't do, how could I forget? They can't lose.

Player Ratings





Starting XI: Alisson (8); Alexander-Arnold (7), Gomez (8), Van Dijk (8), Robertson (7); Oxlade-Chamberlain (7), Henderson (7), Wijnaldum (8); Origi (7), Firmino (8), Salah (9*).





Substitutes: Keita (7), Fabinho (8), Jones (N/A).

Mohamed Salah

For all the talk of Mohamed Salah not being at his best this season, perhaps he just needs to take the limelight more often. With Sadio Mane injured, Salah once again was the main man for the Reds.



​His class shone through with some sublime flicks and link up play, and he was the standout player for the entire clash. No West Ham player could touch him. And he got the goal his performance deserved, but he deserved more, in all honesty.



Salah masterclass and a 19 point lead 狼 — JP (@JamesPatty7) January 29, 2020

​​

 SALAH MOTM  — Peter (@LFCKINGS) January 29, 2020

​​

Salah motm ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Hal (@haaalimaaah) January 29, 2020

Looking Ahead

West Ham facing a colossal home tie with Brighton on Saturday, meanwhile Liverpool host Southampton on the same day.