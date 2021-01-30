West Ham 1-3 Liverpool: Player ratings as Mohamed Salah inspires Reds to victory

A stunning brace from Mohamed Salah helped Liverpool secure a 3-0 win over West Ham and move up to third in the Premier League table.

After a quiet first half, the game sparked into life with Michail Antonio firing wide from inside the box. West Ham were made to rue their missed opportunity minutes later when substitute Curtis Jones laid the ball off to Salah, who danced through the Hammers defence and curled into the top corner.

Liverpool have the breakthrough! ?



Mo Salah jinks inside Cresswell and curls it into the far corner. Lovely finish.



Liverpool then doubled their advantage with an even better goal. Salah was once again the hero, taking Xherdan Shaqiri's cross down perfectly before poking past Lukasz Fabianski to complete a perfect counter attack.

Substitute Roberto Firmino was instrumental as the Reds grabbed a third six minutes from time, playing a neat one-two before finding an unmarked Georginio Wijnaldum who tapped home. West Ham then grabbed a consolation with Craig Dawson converting from a corner.

Here are your Hammers and Reds player ratings from the London Stadium...

WEST HAM

1. Goalkeeper & Defenders

Fabianski could not keep out Salah's efforts | Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Lukasz Fabianski (GK) - 5/10 - Left no chance by Salah's excellent finishes. His long passing was not the best.



Vladimir Coufal (RB) - 6/10 - Not that influential in the attacking phase. Read things well defensively.



Craig Dawson (CB) - 7/10 - Gratefully gobbled up most of Liverpool's long balls, winning five aerials overall. Also started West Ham's best move of the game with a great tackle and scored a consolation goal.



Angelo Ogbonna (CB) - 5/10 - Not the best outing. Salah seemed to target him throughout.



Aaron Cresswell (LB) - 5/10 - Perhaps could have shown Salah down the line more effectively for the first goal. Also misjudged things for the Reds' second.

2. Midfielders

Benrahma was a rare bright spark in a drab first half | Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

Tomas Soucek (CM) - 6/10 - Not much to report. West Ham's botched corner routine in the first half will have frustrated the aerially dominated Czech.



Declan Rice (CM) - 5/10 - Was not his day. Struggled to stop Liverpool playing round him and misplaced a fair amount of passes.



Said Benrahma (AM) - 6/10 - Showed his quality with some neat flicks and passes early on. Faded badly as things progressed.

3. Forwards

Antonio had little joy against Phillips | Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

Jarrod Bowen (RW) - 6/10 - Got through a great deal of defensive work keeping Robertson quiet. Given few chances in the final third.



Michail Antonio (ST) - 5/10 - Missed a golden opportunity just after the break. Struggled to impose himself against Phillips.



Pablo Fornals (LW) - 4/10 - Minimal involvement. Rightly substituted in the second half.

4. Substitutes

Andriy Yarmolenko - 5/10 - Had very little impact after coming on.



Mark Noble - 5/10 - Also did not do a great deal.



Ryan Fredericks - 5/10 - As above.

LIVERPOOL

5. Goalkeeper & Defenders

Phillips started alongside Henderson at the back | Clive Rose/Getty Images

Alisson (GK) - 7/10 - Solid when called upon and also swept up a few long balls.



Trent Alexander-Arnold (RB) - 7/10 - Long passing was not always the best, but his outball started the move that led to the second goal. Also defended well.



Nathaniel Phillips (CB) - 8/10 - Superb defensive header in the first half rounded off a fine performance. His fine display continued after the break, and he finished with four clearances.



Jordan Henderson (CB) - 7/10 - His long passes over the top were a real threat in the second half. Generally solid throughout.



Andy Robertson (LB) - 7/10 - Cleared one off the line in the first half. Not quite as influential in the final third as we know we can be.

6. Midfielders

Thiago committed three fouls in the first half | Clive Rose/Getty Images

James Milner (CM) - 6/10 - The 35-year-old looked a little bit leggy. Still put in an acceptable shift though.



Georginio Wijnaldum (CM) - 7/10 - Slightly too conservative in his passing in the first half. Improved considerably after the break and was rewarded with a goal.



Thiago Alcantara (CM) - 7/10 - A few unnecessary fouls could have cost his team. Classy on the ball, as per usual.



Xherdan Shaqiri (AM) - 7/10 - He was too passive in the first half. Made up for this with an inch-perfect cross for Salah's second goal.

7. Forwards

Salah scored two excellent goals | Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Divock Origi (ST) - 6/10 - Made some good runs in the first half but was not found by his teammates. Guilty of some wild shooting.



Mohamed Salah (ST) - 9/10 - Mo Salah, you little dancer. His two goals represented him back to his imperious best.

8. Substitutes

All of Liverpool's substitutes made an impact | Clive Rose/Getty Images

Curtis Jones - 7/10 - Assisted Salah's goals just seconds after coming on.



Roberto Firmino - 7/10 - Made an immediate impact by setting up the third goal.



Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - 7/10 - Also involved in the third goal. Not bad for a 10 minute shift.