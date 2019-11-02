West Ham Join Transfer Race for Liverpool & Dortmund Target Milot Rashica

​Werder Bremen's Milot Rashica is attracting even more interest from the Premier League, with West Ham and Wolverhampton Wanderers now among the sides who want to sign the 23-year-old at the end of the season.

The Kosovo international has spent just over two years in Germany following a €7m move from Vitesse Arnhem, but is one of the most highly-rated attacking players in the Bundesliga thanks to his tally of 23 goals and 11 assists in just 64 games.

Rashica is known to be a long-term target for Borussia Dortmund, who view the Werder Bremen winger as the natural replacement to Jadon Sancho. However, Der Spiegel reports the 23-year-old is also a target for a handful of clubs in the Premier League.

Liverpool were linked with Rashica earlier this year, but Der Spiegel now names West Ham, Wolves and Aston Villa among the sides who want to lure the forward away from the Bundesliga.

As part of any deal for Rashica, clubs would have to match his €38m (£33m) release clause with Die Werderaner, although he could be available for even less if Bremen are relegated from the top flight this season.





Florian Kohfeldt's side are currently in the automatic relegation spot and are expected to at least finish 16th, which would force them to play a two-legged playoff match against a side from the 2. Bundesliga - potentially Hamburg or Stuttgart.





The Weser Kurier states Rashica's release clause will drop to just €20m (£17m) if Werder Bremen are relegated, which could make the Kosovo international one of the biggest bargain transfers of the summer window.

Borussia Dortmund still appear favourites to sign Rashica as they can offer a move to one of European football's super clubs as well as regular first-team football.





Liverpool will be at the front of the queue as far as interest from the Premier League goes, although Rashica might look elsewhere to avoid stagnating behind the likes of Sadio Mané and Mohamed Salah .

