Buoyed by the guarantee of European football post-Christmas, West Ham host a Liverpool side that secured the same fate for a Premier League clash on Sunday afternoon.

David Moyes celebrated his 1,000th game in management on Thursday but a victory against Liverpool would ensure an even sweeter landmark. It's been more than a decade since Moyes inflicted a Premier League defeat on his former Merseyside rivals. For context, the current Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was a scorer for Everton that day.

11 years on, equipped with another generation of players that espouse the same non-negotiable work ethic, here's the lineup Moyes may deploy to get a rare win against the Reds.

West Ham predicted lineup vs Liverpool - Premier League

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Lukasz Fabianski (GK) - Lumbered with an uncharitable nickname earlier in his career, West Ham's number one in the Premier League bears little resemblance to 'Flappy-hand-ski'.



Ben Johnson (RB) - Having gleefully snaffled up a rare chance to fill in for the scarcely-injured Vladimir Coufal, Johnson was rested for the midweek trip to Genk, perhaps with Sunday in mind.



Kurt Zouma (CB) - Aside from newly promoted, one-time opponents Brentford, Liverpool are the only side Zouma has ever failed to best in the Premier League - losing six and drawing three of his nine appearances.



Angelo Ogbonna (CB) - The lynchpin of the centre-back duo Moyes relies upon domestically, Ogbonna is yet to miss a minute of Premier League football this term.



Aaron Cresswell (LB) - A starter in every Premier League and European fixture this season, only injury would deny West Ham's most-used player a spot against the club he supported as a boy.

2. Midfielders

Tomas Soucek (CM) - Thursday's own goal ensured that Soucek has put the ball in his own net in each of his three seasons in east London - fortunately he's also scored 14 goals at the correct end of the pitch in the same time frame.



Declan Rice (CM) - The pin-up boy of Moyes' West Ham rejuvenation has already amassed more Premier League appearances than Emmanuel Petit, at just 22 years of age.



Said Benrahma (AM) - After skirting around the fringes of West Ham's first-choice XI last season, Benrahma has rewarded his manager's faith this term with nine goal contributions already (six goals, three assists across all competitions).

3. Forwards

This man is in some form ⚡️



?? @Kissimmee pic.twitter.com/RLmNRUjCZU — West Ham United (@WestHam) November 2, 2021

Jarrod Bowen (RW) - Moyes made a point of questioning Bowen's absence from the upcoming England squad and is nailed-on to reward his good form with another starting berth at club level.



Michail Antonio (ST) - The London Stadium's outright top scorer and assister has either finished off or created 17 goals in his last 22 Premier League appearances at a ground fans took longer to get used to than he did.



Pablo Fornals (LW) - One of only two players to have featured in each and every one of West Ham's matches across all competitions this season, Fornals is all but guaranteed to reprise his role as a re-imagined wide player.