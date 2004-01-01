West Ham ready to open new contract talks with Jarrod Bowen

West Ham are ready to open new contract talks with Jarrod Bowen in 2022 to fend off growing interest from Liverpool, 90min understands.

Bowen stepped up from the Championship to join the Hammers in January 2020 in a deal worth just shy of £25m, and he settled into his new surroundings quickly to help the club stave off the threat of relegation.

He was then one of West Ham's most consistent performers as they sealed a surprise top six Premier League finish during 2020/21, and has continued to shine this season - with a number of standout showings proving that Bowen's, and the club's, success under David Moyes is no flash in the pan.

However, while that is positive news on the field, the bad news for West Ham off it is that Bowen is attracting growing interest from elsewhere - namely from Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool, who have long been admirers and scouted him during his time as a prolific goalscorer at Hull City.

90min understands that West Ham are aware of the Reds' interest in Bowen, who signed a five-and-half-year deal at London Stadium when he joined, and are preparing to open talks over a new and improved contract early next year - one which would accurately reflect his current standing at the club.

The Hammers are conscious that their newfound status as a member of the Premier League's top six means they need to reward their better players with new and improved terms - like they did with Vladimir Coufal in October - and Bowen is certainly viewed as one of the club's most important assets.

Indeed, there have been widespread calls for Bowen to be called up to the England squad by Gareth Southgate, such has been his form, and he again played a pivotal role as West Ham fought back to beat Chelsea 3-2 at London Stadium last Saturday - firing an unstoppable shot past Edouard Mendy from the edge of the penalty area to draw the Hammers level.

That win helped West Ham maintain a place in the Premier League's top four, ahead of the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham, and also showed exactly why Liverpool are continuing to take a keen interest in Bowen.

Elsewhere, the Hammers are bracing themselves for bids for Declan Rice next summer, amid significant interest from Manchester City and Manchester United, but remain committed to bringing new faces into the club.

Nathan Ake is a January loan target after Kurt Zouma joined Angelo Ogbonna on the treatment table, while a bid is expected to be lodged for Sparta Prague starlet Adam Hlozek.