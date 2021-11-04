West Ham vs Liverpool: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

Two of the division's most in-form sides meet for a fascinating face-off as West Ham host Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

West Ham's only two defeats across all competitions this season were gut-wrenchingly decided in the final seconds of stoppage time. Liverpool, meanwhile, equalled their longest unbeaten run as a professional outfit in midweek, having avoided defeat in 25 consecutive matches and counting.

Here's all you need to know about Sunday's mouthwatering matchup.

How to watch West Ham vs Liverpool on TV/live stream

When is kick off? Sunday 7 November, 16:30 (GMT)

Where is the match being played? London Stadium

What TV channel is it on? Sky Sports (UK), NBC (US), DAZN (Canada)

Highlights? Sky Sports YouTube channel (UK), Match of the Day 2 (BBC - UK, 10.30pm)

Referee? Craig Pawson

VAR? Stuart Attwell

West Ham team news

Despite some niggles and bumps peppered around the squad from West Ham's European excursions (and euphoria), David Moyes has a remarkably full complement to choose from for his 1,001st match as a manager.

Liverpool team news

Roberto Firmino (seated) lasted just 32 minutes against Atletico Madrid before injury forced him off | Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

The only blemish on a commanding 2-0 victory over Atletico Madrid for Liverpool was the hamstring injury suffered by second half substitute Roberto Firmino. The Brazilian forward represents one of the few Liverpool players bound to the treatment room who doesn't operate in midfield.

Alongside the long-term absentee Harvey Elliott (ankle), Naby Keita (hamstring) joins James Milner (thigh) on the sidelines until the other side of the November international break at the earliest.

Curtis Jones completes the slew of injured midfielders following a freak blow to the eye in training that should only delay his return to the side by a week. No time frame, however, has been provided for Joe Gomez's calf injury.

West Ham vs Liverpool predicted lineups

West Ham: Fabianski; Johnson, Zouma, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Rice, Soucek; Bowen, Benrahma, Fornals; Antonio

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Jota, Mane

West Ham vs Liverpool head-to-head record

Starting with a 1-0 defeat in their first meeting more than 120 years ago, West Ham have perennially been playing catch up in their increasingly one-sided head to head with Liverpool.

The Reds can boast 78 wins to a measly 28 across all competitions and are in the midst of a ten-game unbeaten stretch in this fixture. West Ham's last victory over Liverpool came under Slaven Bilic's stewardship in February 2016.

West Ham vs Liverpool score prediction

West Ham's only pair of defeats this campaign were not only down to the wire but - perhaps by no coincidence - after Europa League outings. The Hammers were held to a 2-2 draw away to Genk on Thursday that still proved enough to qualify them for the competition's knockout stages.

Liverpool were also engaged in a continental commitment in midweek but effectively cruised on auto-pilot with at least half an hour of the non-contest left against ten-man Atletico.

Moyes' side may be at a disadvantage when it comes to preparation time, but the fearsomely hard-to-beat Hammers certainly won't afford their fully firing hosts an easy ride.

Prediction: West Ham 1-2 Liverpool