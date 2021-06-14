What Adrian's new Liverpool contract means for Caomhin Kelleher

Liverpool have handed veteran Spanish goalkeeper Adrian a new contract but it is not expected to harm home-grown stopper Caoimhin Kelleher’s ongoing development, with the young Irishman to most likely become number two behind first choice Alisson Becker.

Kelleher overtook Adrian in the goalkeeping pecking order last December and was even given the nod in back-to-back Champions League games at that time.

However, from February onwards it was Adrian who was back on the bench as Alisson’s understudy ahead of Kelleher. There has even been speculation that a new contract for the Spaniard could result in Kelleher being farmed out on loan for the 2021/22 season.

That possible scenario has been widely decried by Liverpool fans on social media, with The Athletic now reporting that Kelleher himself will be rewarded with a new contract. Journalist James Pearce added on Twitter that while Adrian is a popular figure in the squad, Kelleher is the number two.

Adrian is likely to drop back down to third choice goalkeeper | Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Kelleher being number two, pushes Adrian back down to third choice goalkeeper, which is largely a role fulfilled on the training ground. He appeared to acknowledge that when he spoke about his contract renewal, stating that his main job is to support his teammates.

“I try to help the team in every moment. To try to enjoy and give my experience in every second, to the player who plays in that moment or when I play, to try to be together at the same time,” he said.

“As Jurgen said, I’m a team player – I try to support, to give that confidence to those players, to try to give that confidence in the dressing room, in the training ground every day. To push each other.

Adrian had offers to return to Spain on a free but he’s opted to pen a new deal at #LFC. Understand commitment is for two more seasons. Klopp will be delighted as he’s a popular figure. Kelleher now No 2 to Alisson and will be given a new contract too. https://t.co/Er08Bru90M — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) June 14, 2021

“Because when you are giving your best, the other one is giving their best for sure and you’re pushing each other. At the end, it’s good for the club, for the group, for the manager as well to take the right decision in the moment for the game. I’m happy to do that job and also to try to have my opportunity as well and give the best when I have the chance.”

