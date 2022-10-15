When do Liverpool and Manchester City play each other in 2022/23?

As the two strongest teams in the Premier League right now, Manchester City and Liverpool both now they have good chances of success in England's top flight right now.

Due to their dominance, the pair are the de facto top two in most of start of season predictions, though it's City who have clear daylight in the rivalry thanks to their four title wins in five seasons.

They are often season-defining games, but when do Liverpool face City over the course of the 2022/23? Don't worry, 90min's got you sorted.

When do Liverpool and Man City play each other in 2022/23?

We won't see Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola shake hands on the touchline until mid October, by which time both teams should be in the swing of things and near the top of the table.

15 October sees the two teams face off at Anfield, the scene of many a famous incident during this newly-established rivalry. Whether it's Pep screaming 'TWICE!!' or a dazzling Mohamed Salah run and finish, it's always entertaining on Merseyside.

The return fixture comes at the Etihad on 1 April, very much the business end of the season when the two teams will be looking to pull away at the top of the Premier League table.

15/10/22 - Liverpool v Manchester City

01/04/23 - Manchester City v Liverpool

Liverpool 2022/23 Premier League fixtures

Liverpool will start their 2022/23 Premier League campaign with a trip to Fulham before hosting Crystal Palace.

A trip to Manchester United comes in gameweek three, while Anfield clashes with Bournemouth and Newcastle close out August.

Their end of season run-in sees the Reds face Brentford, Leicester, Aston Villa and Southampton in their final four games.

Manchester City 2022/23 Premier League fixtures

Champions City visit West Ham on the opening weekend of the season, with their first home game being a clash with newly-promoted Bournemouth.

It's a relatively relaxed schedule until Tottenham visit in September while October sees the Citizens face Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal.

In May, they'll travel to Brentford for the final game of the season, while a game with Chelsea in their penultimate fixture could be tasty.

Liverpool vs Manchester City in 2021/22

Both matches between Liverpool and Manchester City in 2021/22 ended in 2-2 draws.

A brilliant individual effort from Mohamed Salah helped the Reds take a point against City in October, preserving their unbeaten start as Sadio Mane, Phil Foden and Kevin De Bruyne also got on the scoresheet.

In the return fixture at the Etihad, it was City who retained their lead in the title race after a thriller which saw Liverpool equalise twice. De Bruyne's early strike was cancelled out by Diogo Jota before Gabriel Jesus struck before half time. Mane brought the visitors back to parity with a 46th minute strike, though a point apiece suited City more than Liverpool as they went on to win the title.