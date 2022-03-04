Liverpool vs Manchester United remains one of the greatest rivalries in world football - and still arguably the more important game for both clubs over their own city derby.

It has become a somewhat one-sided affair in recent times thanks to Liverpool's rise and United's decline, but it is still a match that fans on each side of the divide always look forward to.

As always, when the 2022/23 Premier League fixtures were released it was one of the first supporters sought out.

When do Liverpool and Manchester United play each other in 2022/23?

Fans don't have to wait long for Liverpool and United to play each other for the first time in 2022/23, with a meeting at Old Trafford scheduled for just the third week of the season.

Although subject to change to another time over the same weekend when games are selected for live television broadcast, the current date in the calendar is Saturday 20 August.

The reverse fixture at Anfield will happen in gameweek 26 of the season - Saturday 4 March.

20/08/22 - Manchester United vs Liverpool

04/03/22 - Liverpool vs Manchester United

Liverpool 2022/23 Premier League fixtures

Liverpool open the Premier League season with an away trip to newly-promoted Fulham, before a first home game against Crystal Palace the following weekend.

After that aforementioned trip to Old Trafford in gameweek three of the season, they finish a packed August with successive home games against Bournemouth and Newcastle.

Merseyside derbies are at Goodison Park in September and at Anfield in February. Meanwhile, Liverpool host Manchester City in mid-October and make the relatively short trip to the Etihad Stadium at the start of April.

Liverpool finish the season away at Southampton, while they also face Brentford, Leicester and Aston Villa in the final month of the campaign. Their last match against one of the 'Big Six' is when Tottenham visit Anfield in the final weekend of April.

Manchester United 2022/23 Premier League fixtures

Manchester United will open a new season under a new manager against Brighton at Old Trafford and will also face Brentford, Southampton and Leicester in August, as well as Liverpool.

There are games against rivals Arsenal and Leeds to look forward to in September, with the first Manchester derby of the season at the Etihad Stadium at the beginning of October. The reverse derby at Old Trafford will follow in mid-January.

A busy April includes clashes with Chelsea and Tottenham in quick succession towards the end, but May appears to be relatively favourable, with Bournemouth and Fulham the final two games.

Liverpool vs Manchester United in 2021/22

At no point in the Premier League era has this rivalry been as one-sided as it proved to be in 2021/22, with Liverpool hammering Manchester United both times they faced each other.

The 5-0 defeat at Old Trafford in October was humiliating for United and one of the final nails in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's coffin. That dominance remained in the reverse fixture at Anfield when Liverpool scored four without reply.