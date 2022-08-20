When do Liverpool play Everton, Man Utd, Man City, Chelsea and other rivals?

Liverpool came within a whisker of the Premier League title in 2021/22, finishing just a point behind new rivals Manchester City in a race that bore similarities to their epic 2018/19 battle.

Jurgen Klopp's side still finished with a sweep of domestic cups but will be keen to come back stronger in 2022/23 - the fixture list is now out and their path to potential glory is lit.

The big games to look out for are of course the Merseyside derby and those against Manchester United. But clashes with Manchester City have taken enormous competitive importance.

Read on for the key dates to go in your diary...

*Live TV broadcasts will be chosen for select Premier League games throughout the season, dates and/or kick-off times remain subject to change.

*All kick off times listed are 3pm BST/GMT, unless stated otherwise.

When do Liverpool play their biggest rivals?

Everton

03/09/2022 - Everton v Liverpool

11/02/2023 - Liverpool v Everton

Manchester United

20/08/2022 - Manchester United v Liverpool

04/03/2023 - Liverpool v Manchester United

Manchester City

15/10/2022 - Liverpool v Manchester City

v Manchester City 01/04/2023 - Manchester City v Liverpool

Chelsea

17/09/2022 - Chelsea v Liverpool

21/01/2023 - Liverpool v Chelsea

Arsenal

08/10/2022 - Arsenal v Liverpool

08/04/2023 - Liverpool v Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur