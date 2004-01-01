When do Liverpool play first after the World Cup?

It has not been the season that many Liverpool fans expected so far but there is still plenty of cause for optimism when the play resumes after the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

Jurgen Klopp's side expected to be challenging for the Premier League title from the outset but that is not how things have panned out and now a Champions League spot has to be the overall aim for the Reds.

They are still in the Champions League and the Carabao Cup though, meaning the chance for silverware is high later in the campaign. Some of their key players have also not been in World Cup action and have had a genuine break.

Here is a look at the fixtures that await Liverpool after the World Cup.

Who do Liverpool play first after the World Cup?

As Liverpool managed to get through the previous round of the Carabao Cup by beating Derby County on penalties, their first game will be in that tournament rather than the Premier League.

They may wish that wasn't the case, as they have been drawn away against Manchester City who are serial Carabao Cup winners. That game takes place on December 22 at 20:00 GMT.

When Premier League action returns, Liverpool will try to get back on track by beating Aston Villa away from home on Boxing Day at 17:30 GMT. That is followed up by a match at home to Leicester City on December 30, meaning there is a great chance for Liverpool to get six points on the board straight away.

An away game against Brentford is on January 2, before the FA Cup third round match against Wolves at Anfield on January 7.

The month is rounded out with an intriguing trip to Brighton and Hove Albion on January 14 and then a game at home to Chelsea on January 21. Overall, it is a set of fixtures Klopp and his side will feel fairly confident about as beyond the Carabao Cup tie, there is no fixture against another major side until the Chelsea match.

Liverpool recently got the better of Tottenham Hotspur | Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

How have Liverpool done so far this season?

Something has not been quite right for Liverpool this season. They had a bad season in 2020/21, but that could largely be explained away by the mass of injuries they had to contend with.

This season though, many key players have all been available at the same time and results have still been below par. Liverpool were sixth when the break for the World Cup came and they are four points behind fifth-placed Manchester United having played the same number of games.

A top four finish is certainly possible and given the likes of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Andy Robertson have not been at the World Cup some of their key players may be fresher than other sides'.