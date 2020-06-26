When Liverpool Will Lift the Premier League Trophy, Details on Parade Plans & More

The only thing better than winning a Premier League title is the parade that follows.





Tens of thousands of people lining the sunny, beer soaked streets, hoping to catch a glimpse of their footballing heroes. It's one of the highlights of any player's career.





However, during a global pandemic, mass gatherings of these nature are not allowed, sparking panic that Liverpool will be deprived of a parade altogether. There's also the issue of the trophy lift. With no fans allowed inside Anfield, this could also prove to be a flat affair.





Luckily, there are plans in place to ensure both go ahead. Here's what we know so far.





When Liverpool Will Lift Premier League Trophy





The Premier League trophy that Liverpool will lift in July

As is tradition, the Reds will have to wait for their last home game of the season to lift the Premier League trophy.





That is against Chelsea on Saturday 18 July, though a kick off time has not yet been announced for the fixture.





Although fans will not be present, the Daily Mail report that the Premier League are exploring ways to make the moment as atmospheric as possible while still adhering to social distancing regulations.





What does this mean in practice? Almost certainly Graeme Souness and Kenny Dalglish popping in on a Zoom call on the big screens at Anfield.





Will There Be a Trophy Parade?





Liverpool city council are working with #LFC on plans to mark title victory at end of July. More details in next few weeks. Tony Reeves, council CEO, also says: "As soon as it is safe to do so, we plan to stage a parade to mark this huge moment for the city and its people." — Andy Hunter (@AHunterGuardian) June 26, 2020

In short, yes there will be a trophy parade - but only when it is 100% safe to do so.





Liverpool City Council CEO Tony Reeves told Guardian journalist Andy Hunter that a procession is very much on the cards in the future.





"As soon as it is safe to do so, we plan to stage a parade to mark this huge moment for the city and its people," Reeves said.





With COVID-19 still present in the United Kingdom though, don't go making your tin foil Premier League trophy just yet.





How Else is Liverpool's Win Being Marked?





Liverpool fans will still be treated to several commemorative events

In the meantime, Liverpool's incredible achievement is set to be marked by a string of socially distanced commemorations.





Key buildings in the city will be lit up in red during the weekend beginning on Saturday 28 June, while the council are also currently planning other ways to celebrate that will coincide with Jurgen Klopp's side lifting the trophy.



