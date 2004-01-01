When will Cody Gakpo make Liverpool debut?

Liverpool have made Cody Gakpo one of the most expensive signings in their history following confirmation of his €50m transfer from PSV Eindhoven.

The Dutch winger had a breakout campaign at PSV in 2021/22, which he carried on into this season for the club, as well as starring for Netherlands at the World Cup in Qatar.

Manchester United had initially looked most likely to secure a deal for Gakpo, who had been wanted by Southampton and Leeds as recently as August. But Liverpool, having decided earlier this season that a new forward was needed, moved silently and quickly to get there first.

Gakpo has been assigned Liverpool’s number 18 shirt last worn by Takumi Minamino, a player he will be hoping to have more impact at Anfield than.

Although the deal is finalised and has been confirmed by both clubs, Gakpo cannot off actually be officially registered as a Liverpool player until the January transfer window opens on Sunday. That automatically rules him out of Friday night’s game against Leicester.

Liverpool are then quickly back in action with a trip to Brentford in the Premier League on Monday evening. But Klopp confirmed on Thursday that game is unlikely to see a Gakpo debut, perhaps to afford the 23-year-old a little more time to get his bearings at his new club.

It makes the possibility of a debut against Wolves in the third round of the FA Cup on 7 January the more likely scenario, which is a little over a week away.

Klopp has confirmed that he expects to primarily use Gakpo on the left of a front three, although he has faith in the player’s versatility to operate all across the front line if needed.

“The position he has played most often is on the left, that is clear. But he can play all four positions up front if you play a 4-2-3-1 and is still very young. The position he probably prefers he can play is on the left of a 4-3-3,” the Liverpool boss explained.