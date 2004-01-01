When will Jude Bellingham make decision on his future?

Jude Bellingham is preparing to make a decision on his future early in 2023, amid interest from some of football's biggest clubs.

The 19-year-old is one of the most wanted players in Europe, with Manchester City, Liverpool and Real Madrid all keen to prise him away from Borussia Dortmund next year.

Bellingham enjoyed a brilliant World Cup finals with England, shining in central midfield, and is now back in the country for Christmas as the Bundesliga winter break continues. Indeed, fans of his former club Birmingham City gave him a rousing reception as he appeared at St Andrew's for their recent win over Reading.

Bellingham is expected to work out his plans for his future with his parents and representatives during his time off, and sources have confirmed to 90min that the first decision he makes will be whether to leave Dortmund or not in 2023.

90min revealed earlier this year that Dortmund would like Bellingham to remain with the club for a further season – taking him through to 2024 when the European Championships will be held in Germany.

Dortmund have made a strong case to Bellingham to study the example of Erling Haaland, who stayed with the club for an extra year despite huge interest from abroad and is now shining brightly at Premier League champions Manchester City.

City believe they are well placed to land Bellingham, given Pep Guardiola has committed to the club for another two years, and have included him in their future plans, while Liverpool similarly feel that working with Jurgen Klopp would be an enticing prospect for Bellingham.

As for Real Madrid, they believe that Carlo Ancelotti's track record of developing young players - Vinicius Junior, Aurelien Tchouameni and Rodrygo to name just three - will be a significant draw for Bellingham as he looks to advance his career.

If Bellingham does decide to leave Dortmund, it will be in the summer of 2023 rather than in the January transfer window, and 90min understands that all three clubs believe they have put forward a compelling case to the player and are happy with their pursuits.