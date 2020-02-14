Where Are They Now? Liverpool's 2007 Champions League Finalists

Liverpool fans love talking about Istanbul in 2005 and rightly so - it was one of the greatest Champions League finals of all time.





However, the Reds' rematch against Milan two years later in Athens is discussed far less frequently. It was another pulsating game with Liverpool unlucky to lose, as Clarence Seedorf admitted in an interview with 90min recently.





A brace from Filippo Inzaghi cancelled out Dirk Kuyt's late consolation to give Milan a 2-1 win in the final - but what became of the Rafa Benitez's side after the game?





We conducted some extensive research to find out...





Pepe Reina





To be honest, before he rocked up as a short term replacement for the perpetually injured Tom Heaton at Aston Villa this season we assumed Pepe Reina had retired.





Seeing his beautiful bald head back in the Premier League has been a real treat and prior to signing for Dean Smith's side he enjoyed spells at Napoli, Bayern Munich - we forgot about that too - and Milan.





Steve Finnan





To describe Steve Finnan as an enigma would be an understatement. The man has left absolute no social media footprint since retiring in 2010, with the Liverpool Echo even being forced to start an internet campaign to locate the no-thrills, no spills right-back back in 2015.





Turns out he was just keeping a low profile, running a property development business in London. A suitably mundane post-football escapade for a very sensible player.





Jamie Carragher





A one-club man, Carra went straight into Sky Sports punditry after his retirement in 2013, sparking up an adorable will they, won't they on-screen partnership with Gary Neville.





Of course, not everyone likes his style but the fact that most people have put up with his post-match ramblings for this long suggests he's doing a pretty good job.





Daniel Agger





After falling out with Brendan Rodgers 2014, Agger returned to boyhood club Brondby - bemoaning the effect that playing in the ultra-physical Premier League had had on his body.





The centre-back stuck around for two seasons before announcing his retirement at the age of just 31. Presumably he sacked off the football to focus on his career at a tattoo artist.





John Arne Riise





The ginger ninja with a left foot like a traction engine lasted one more year at Liverpool before moving to Roma, Fulham, APOEL and then taking a whistle stop tour around various clubs in India and Norway.





Post retirement he's been chilling, as well as indulging his love of top hats.





Xabi Alonso





In 2007 Alonso was already pretty good, but he got even better as his career progressed, aging like a fine wine.





The Spaniard developed well at Real Madrid but saved his most vintage form for his twilight stint at Bayern Munich with Pep Guardiola. These days he's in charge of Real Sociedad's B team - his first senior role in what is likely to be a long and successful managerial career.





Javier Mascherano





Mascherano is still knocking about, ended his season long tour in China to join Argentine side Estudiantes earlier this year.





His Instagram is fantastic as well, consisting of dashing modelling shots and pictures of his cute doggo.





Jermaine Pennant





The 2007 final marked the high point of Pennant's career. After this, it got pretty weird.





The standout moment of his spell at Real Zaragoza - the club he left the Reds for in 2009 - was the winger's Porsche being found at a train station with months worth of parking tickets. Apparently he'd forgotten he owned the car - as you do.





After stints at seven different clubs after this, Pennant's meandering footballing story finally ended at Billericay Town in 2017. Since then he's largely stayed out of trouble, spending a lot of time in the golf course when he's not taking really bland selfies.





Boudewijn Zenden





Days after losing in the final, Liverpool announced that Zenden's contract would not be getting renewed. Woah, talk about adding insult to injury.





The Dutchman bounced back by earning a contract at Marseille before returning to the Premier League to finish his career at Sunderland in 2009. After retirement Zenden entered the coaching game. He has enjoyed spells at Chelsea and PSV - where he remains today - so far.





Steven Gerrard





Gerrard's status as Liverpool manager in waiting has taken a bit of a blow following the collapse of Rangers' title challenge this season.





Just before the season was halted, he was speaking philosophically about his Gers future, raising questions about whether he'll still be in charge next season.





Dirk Kuyt





Kuyt secured a storybook ending to his football career, scoring a hat-trick on the final day to help Feyenoord win their first Eredivisie title in almost two decades back in 2017.





Since then, the Dutchman has been focussing on charitable work as well as popping up in a Liverpool Legends team every once in a while.





Harry Kewell





After spells in Turkey, Qatar and Australia, Kewell hung up his boots in 2014. He then embarked on a joyously random coaching career resembling something out of a Football Manager save.





First, he took over at Crawley Town and did rubbish. Then he took over at Notts County and did even worse. We wonder which League Two club is next on Kewell's hit list?





Peter Crouch





No footballer manages to transcend club rivalry quite like Crouch - everyone just loves him.





He's capitalised on his lofty stature in the game as well, picking up an obscene amount of media work since retiring in 2019. Though he is extremely likable, we are getting pretty sick of people telling us to listen to his podcast. We already did weeks ago mate. Leave us alone.





Alvaro Arbeloa





Though he wouldn't get his hands on the trophy in 2007, Arbeloa would go on to win two Champions Leagues while at Real Madrid.





He also scooped to European Championships and a World Cup for Spain in a ridiculously decorated career. However, the real highlight was finishing his career at West Ham in 2017. Three games, two defeats, one draw and nine goals conceded. What a spell!



