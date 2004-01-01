Where Are They Now? The Starting XI From Liverpool's Defeat at the Bernabeu in 2014

Six years is a long time in football. These days, Liverpool are one of the best sides around with English, European and even world championships to their name in recent times.

Back in 2014, they were a very different beast. After narrowly missing out on the Premier League title during the 2013/2014 campaign the Reds faltered badly the following season with Brendan Rodgers' stuttering side eventually finishing sixth.

Their European exploits we not much better. First they finished third in their Champions League group, before they were then knocked out of the Europa League by Beşiktaş at the very first hurdle.

One of the real low points of this terrible campaign was Rodgers' bizarre decision to shuffle the pack prior to his side's trip to the Bernabeu to take on Real Madrid. For whatever reason, Rodgers left Steven Gerrard, Philippe Coutinho and Raheem Sterling on the bench, selecting some interesting replacements.

Six years on from that fateful night - on which the Reds somehow only lost 1-0 - we take a look at what Liverpool's starting XI is up to now.

1. Simon Mignolet (GK)

Mignolet only conceded once against Real | PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/Getty Images

His appearance in Madrid came a month before the Belgian was dropped by Rodgers following a string of errors.



However, after his replacement Brad Jones picked up an injury, Mignolet soon returned to the Reds' starting lineup.



The former Sunderland stopper remained Liverpool number one during the 2016/2017 season before finally being displaced permanently by Loris Karius the following campaign.



After a spell on the sidelines - where he was occasionally wheeled out for a token EFL Cup game - he signed for Club Brugge in 2019.

2. Javier Manquillo (RB)

A fresh faced Manquillo challenges for the ball with Marcelo | PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/Getty Images

Oh yeah! Javier Manquillo used to play for Liverpool!



Before he made his name as part of Steve Bruce's stoic low block, the Spaniard 'enjoyed' a season long loan spell at Anfield. Marcelo and Isco put him through his paces at the Bernabeu but the youngster managed to withstand Los Blancos' barrage pretty well.



After completely a campaign with the Reds, he took in loan spells with Marseille and Sunderland before doing the unthinkable - joining the Black Cats' bitter rivals Newcastle on a permanent deal in 2017.

3. Kolo Toure

Toure looks very angry here for some reason | JAVIER SORIANO/Getty Images

Toure has played just one minute all season, prior to Liverpool's trip to Madrid.



With that in mind, the Ivorian did well to only concede one goal, particularly with both Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo to contend with.



Signing for Liverpool in 2013, Toure spent three years at Anfield before linking up with Rodgers at Celtic. The pair are clearly very close as they currently work together at Leicester. One of Toure's many tasks is to gee up the Foxes' defence before the game.



"I really like to motivate the players, because before the game this is a moment that I've been in and this is a moment where I feel like I'm going to war, and I really enjoy this time," he told the Leicester Mercury.



Steady on Kolo...

4. Martin Skrtel (CB)

Martin Skrtel has hair now - and it's really weird | DeFodi Images/Getty Images

Wearing the captain's armband for the Reds that night was 29-year-old Martin Skrtel.



The tattooed Slovakian's eight year spell at Anfield - during which he made 320 appearances in all competitions - came to an end in 2016 when he made a predictable move to Fenerbahce.



The defender spent three years there before penning terms with Atalanta. Remarkably he departed after just three weeks after being scared off by Gian Piero Gasperini manic training methods (presumably).



After his ill-fated spell in Bergamo he returned to Turkey with İstanbul Başakşehir, helping them to their first ever Super Lig title last season.

5. Alberto Moreno (LB)

*makes ball sign with hands* | Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Frequently berated for his defensive shortcomings during his time at the club, lining up for Liverpool at left-back that evening was Moreno.



At this stage, the Spaniard was just 22-years-old, making his occasional errors more forgivable. As his Reds' career progressed however, fans and managers were not so understanding.



After being displaced in the side by Andy Robertson, Moreno joined Villarreal in 2019, eventually forcing his way into the team last season after an injury hit start.

6. Lucas Leiva (DM)

Lucas Leiva was eventually replaced by Steven Gerrard | Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images

One of the few stalwarts of the Reds side that season to survive Rodgers' cull, Lucas Leiva providing a much needed, extra layer of protection to the makeshift back four.



The Brazilian was a popular figure during his ten years at Anfield and not just because of that "unluckeeeeeeee" meme - although that admittedly did play a major role.



He eventually waved goodbye to Merseyside in 2017 for the bright lights of Rome. His solidity at the base of midfield has been vital in Lazio's recent resurgence.

7. Joe Allen (CM)

You definitely look better with longer hair Joe | PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/Getty Images

From battling for midfield supremacy against Luka Modric and Toni Kroos, to narrowly avoiding relegation to League One with Stoke City - Allen has had an eventful six years.



Rodgers' favourite son played the full 90 minutes at the Bernabeu, one of 32 appearances for the Reds that season.



Allen lasted one more campaign before moving to the Potteries.

8. Emre Can (CM)

That is a sheepish looking young man | PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/Getty Images

Emre Can is a curious case. Perhaps if he hadn't forced a move out of the club in 2018, he'd have a Premier League and a Champions League winners medal right now.



Not that he's had a disastrous career since departing Anfield for Juventus to be fair.



While in Turin, the German won the Scudetto and would have lifted another if he hadn't opted to move to Borussia Dortmund in 2019, first on loan and then permanent a few months later.

9. Lazar Markovic (RW)

Possibly the pinnacle of Markovic's career | Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images

Type Markovic into Google and one of the top results is: what happened to Lazar Markovic?



It's a fair question, and you might be shocked to hear that the Serbian was in fact under contract at Anfield until 2019. That's a very impressive stint for a player who made just 34 appearances during a a six year spell at the club.



After a pretty shocking inaugural campaign, Markovic had loan spells with Fenerbahce, Sporting CP, Hull City and Anderlecht before playing one game for Fulham during their disastrous 2018/2019 season.



These days, he's knocking around in his native Serbia for Partizan.

10. Fabio Borini (ST)

What a smile | Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images

SOMEONE GIVE THIS MAN A CLUB!



Yes that's right, Borini somehow remains a free agent. The same man who started at the Bernabeu six years ago is currently unemployed.



Borini would depart the Reds for Sunderland at the end of the 2014/2015 season, before moving to Milan where he played about 101 different positions during a three year spell.



His most recent club was Hellas Verona, whom he joined in January 2020. Surely someone out there needs a striker/wing back/midfielder/goalkeeper with a great goal celebration?

11. Adam Lallana (LW)

Harry Kane: my plans. Adam Lallana: 2020 | Pool/Getty Images

Well before his body began to fail him Lallana was one of the most feared number 10s in the Premier League.



The season prior to his outing to the Bernabeu, the England international racked up 18 direct goal involvements for Southampton and he was one of Liverpool's more impressive performers when they began to tank.



Lallana called time on his Anfield career last summer, riding off into the sunset towards Brighton with a Premier League and Champions League winners medal in his pocket.