Where Liverpool's Crop of 2019/20 Ranks Among Their Best Ever

Liverpool's unassailable lead at the top of the Premier League has combined with the coronavirus-enforced shutdown to create an unthinkable set of circumstances.





The Reds will win the title after a 30-year wait; but when they do, it will be met with a collective sigh of relief from those sitting at home on the couch, rather than wild celebrations at a heaving Anfield.





It will happen at a chillingly empty venue; perhaps not even the club's iconic home ground, as authorities are keen to avoid any congregation of fans on the day that Jurgen Klopp's side make mathematically sure.





When Jordan Henderson lifts the Premier League trophy for the first time, it will be in a situation far more underwhelming than any of us could possibly have imagined. To an extent, the unprecedented circumstances will detract from what has been an extraordinary season for the Reds, and that is such a shame.





It's a shame, because make no mistake; it has been, and will continue to be, an absolutely incredible campaign.





You only have to look at the records they are on track to break; should they attain six points from their next three matches, they will have won the title in fewer matches than any other team in English football history, breaking a record held by Manchester United (2000/01) and Manchester City (2017/18).





With 27 wins from 29 matches, they remain well on course to break the league record for wins and points in a single season (32 wins/100 points) while smashing the club records they set for themselves in 2018/19 (30 wins/97 points). They can do all of that even if they drop eight points from 27 available; so far, they've dropped five from 87.





"My dream was always that we could play in any random shirt, but if you watched us play, you would say, ah that's Liverpool" ✊ #LFC Team Culture with Jürgen Klopp Part One, presented by @WesternUnion. pic.twitter.com/t53kj4hHks — Liverpool FC (at ?) (@LFC) May 29, 2020

Of course, they've set a record or two already; a 1-0 win at Tottenham back in January ensured that, after 21 games, Liverpool had taken 61 points - the best start to a league season, ever, across Europe's top five divisions.





They followed that up with six straight league wins, and have now won 57 of their 67 games since the beginning of last season; a record no team in England has ever brushed.





Incidentally, only twice in Liverpool's history have they followed up a European Cup win by being named domestic champions (1977 and 1984); there is little doubt they will do that in a 2020 – which has already seen them become the first club ever to win the Champions League, the European Super Cup and the Club World Cup within a calendar year.





It might be a stretch to say the current crop of Liverpool players are the best ever. A thumping defeat to Watford and a Champions League exit to Atlético Madrid shortly before the break showed there is a shred of humanity in there somewhere, and highlighted the work to be done before Klopp's team can truly be held up against those of Bill Shankly and Bob Paisley.





Those teams, after all, won seven titles in a decade; sustainability may well be the true litmus test, and we're yet to see if the current group can brush aside a rare rough patch and keep it up.





If we've learned anything from goalscoring antics of Sadio Mané and Mohamed Salah; the midfield energy and industry provided by captain Henderson, Fabinho and Georginio Wijnaldum; the dynamic wide threat offered by Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson; and the sensational defensive record boasted by the partnership of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez, however, it's that this team has no upper limit.





Points per game:



Joe Gomez (Liverpool) 3.00

Jordan Henderson (Liverpool) 2.92

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) 2.88

Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) 2.83

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) 2.83

Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) 2.83

Andrew Robertson (Liverpool) 2.82

Georginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool) 2.82 — The Tactical Times (@Tactical_Times) May 23, 2020

Whether the current Liverpool team will be remembered as one of the best ever is still for them to determine on the pitch, and a portion of that legwork will have to be done in unfortunate, alien circumstances, without the company of the fans who create the club's soul and identity.





For the time being, though, we'll just have to make the best of it, and enjoy watching them do so from the comfort of our own homes.





Someone stick the kettle on, will you?





