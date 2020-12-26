Where the Folarin Balogun to Liverpool transfer links have come from

It looks like another starlet at Arsenal could be set to join the list of the ones that got away.

Folarin Balogun has been the subject of transfer talk for some time, due to his contract situation. With less than a year to go on his current deal, the 19-year-old was earmarked to join Brentford for £8m during the summer.

At the same time, it was rumoured Liverpool were tracking the American-born forward's progress, keeping an eye on his refusal to commit to the Gunners.

6 wins out of 6, good job from the today! Goal n assist ?✅ pic.twitter.com/bTCeYD3sOT — Balogun (@fbalogun67) December 10, 2020

Since then, he has been an ever-present star in Arsenal's Under-23s, scoring four in ten Premier League 2 appearances. But it's his performances when called upon to the first team which have Arsenal fans worried about losing another youngster.

This season he has impressed on the European stage, bagging two goals and an assist in just 61 minutes of Europa League action.

Just before Christmas, Balogun got his first senior domestic appearance in a brief 14-minute cameo in Arsenal's 4-1 lose to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup.

#LFC suddenly making swift moves for young talent to stock the academy. Birmingham teen Calum Scanlon signed. They've reportedly now pipped #MUFC to Celta Vigo youngster Stefan Bajcetic, and remain in the frame for #AFC's Folarin Balogun. — Nik Postinger (@nikpostinger) December 23, 2020

A day later, journalist Nik Postinger caused a stir when he reported that Balogun 'remains in the frame' with regards to Liverpool's scouring of young talent.

With his contract set to expire in the summer, it should come as no surprise that Liverpool are still following the negotiations of the player's movements at the Emirates.

But along with Postinger's post, it was Balogun's own online activity on Christmas Day which caused Arsenal fans to meltdown and Liverpool fans to lick their lips on the potential steal.

With January fast approaching, Balogun will have the option to sign a pre-contract agreement with a foreign club should he wish too. If Liverpool are to be his desired destination, the Merseyside club will have to wait until the end of the season and pay compensation to Arsenal due to the player being under 21.

With the clock ticking until the January transfer window, all eyes will be on Balogun to see what the youngster does next.